My View: New hobby takes wing for a backyard birder

When I look out my kitchen window, I can see birds splashing away at our concrete white painted birdbath. This was probably a permanent fixture at my husband’s household for many, many years before I came along.
I have another use for it come winter. I use it to see if we have gotten a lot of snow. Once you can’t see the painted green stripe around the top of the birdbath, I know there’s a lot of snow here in Warsaw.
My husband hung up a bright red and yellow hummingbird feeder last year and filled it with the sugar water concoction and we waited and watched and no humming was ever heard. This year, I am going to plant a hummingbird mix in my garden that is sure to attract both hummingbirds and butterflies. At least that is what the package label promises to do.
Then came the metal squares that were attached to the big tree and filled with suet. I heard some noise and wondered what it was. I looked out and saw the most beautiful woodpecker feeding at the suet. It brought much joy to our backyard during the pandemic.
Of course, when I tried to snap a picture it flew away all too soon before the shot was taken – no woodpecker for me. Not that time at least. I have since captured that woodpecker in my camera’s lens on another opportunity.
I loved lighthouses for many years so during the winter I ordered a red and white striped lighthouse birdfeeder and a big bag of some wild birdseed online. I was so excited to fill up the lighthouse with the birdseed and hang it up outside on a tree. I had to find the perfect spot. After three or four different locations, the perfect one was found.
When I peer out my window while washing dishes, I look up and see the cute lighthouse. One day, I looked up and a beautiful blue jay was staring back at me. Actually, he or she was busy eating some birdseed so I went and got my camera from the other room and came back. Of course, the bird had flown the coop, as the saying goes. But before I knew it, the pretty blue jay appeared again to snatch another peanut. I snapped a picture quickly through the window. It worked.
The next bird feeder that I bought was a black and clear gazebo-shaped one. A gorgeous red cardinal found this new feeder and my camera made it in time to get the shot.
The gazebo also attracted the cutest little baby birdies I ever did see. They are friends with the other birds inside my camera, too. Someday I will go down the street to a store and print out these pictures and start a bird scrapbook.
Right now I’m busy feeding them. It’s become a daily ritual. Come on Daisy and Paisley (two shih tzus), it’s time to feed the birds. The dogs are learning to walk with me to the two bird feeders to place the peanuts and sunflower seeds around.
My mother’s friend told her if I want cardinals and blue jays to put out peanuts and sunflower seeds. I have since looked online and I have learned that the peanuts are for the blue jays and sunflower seeds are for the cardinals. Lots of chirping can be heard on our corner lot these days.