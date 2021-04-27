My View: New hobby takes wing for a backyard birder

When I look out my kitchen window, I can see birds splashing away at our concrete white painted birdbath. This was probably a permanent fixture at my husband’s household for many, many years before I came along.

I have another use for it come winter. I use it to see if we have gotten a lot of snow. Once you can’t see the painted green stripe around the top of the birdbath, I know there’s a lot of snow here in Warsaw.

My husband hung up a bright red and yellow hummingbird feeder last year and filled it with the sugar water concoction and we waited and watched and no humming was ever heard. This year, I am going to plant a hummingbird mix in my garden that is sure to attract both hummingbirds and butterflies. At least that is what the package label promises to do.

Then came the metal squares that were attached to the big tree and filled with suet. I heard some noise and wondered what it was. I looked out and saw the most beautiful woodpecker feeding at the suet. It brought much joy to our backyard during the pandemic.

Of course, when I tried to snap a picture it flew away all too soon before the shot was taken – no woodpecker for me. Not that time at least. I have since captured that woodpecker in my camera’s lens on another opportunity.