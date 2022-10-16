My View: Never underestimate the power of radio

Long before TV completed its conquest of the U.S. airwaves, there was radio. The great popularity that radio had then is probably hard for today’s TV’s generation to imagine, but it was real. Radio was “the theater of the mind,” and that phrase is accurate. Let me tell you about a frightening radio program from those long ago days called "Inner Sanctum," and its power over me.

Before we had a television set at home, I was a freshman high school student and I loved to listen to radio’s scary "Inner Sanctum" program. Foolishly, I sometimes tried to do so while doing my homework. I made that mistake on a night when Inner Sanctum was broadcasting a scary story about a lighthouse keeper who worked alone on a stormy, wind swept island located about a mile from the mainland. The broadcast’s dramatic sound effects created a powerful, wind-driven thunderstorm battering the island and driving a floundering ship onto its shore. My youthful mind saw the lighthouse keeper throw on his yellow rain gear and rush out into the storm to try to help the crew.

By this time I had forgotten all about my homework. I was on the island with the keeper braving the rain and winds to see what had caused the ship’s disaster. I could see the nearly horizontal wind whipped rain running off the keeper’s yellow rain gear as he struggled toward the ship. As he drew closer, he was amazed to see rats pouring off the ship onto the island. It became obvious that the rats had taken over the ship.

Terrified, he ran back into the lighthouse and slammed the door behind him. In no time he heard scratching noises at the door and soon he could see a tiny hole growing there. To escape, he climbed the ladder leading to the second floor. I “saw” him slam the hatch behind us and in sheer terror we soon heard the scratching noises again. We were pursued through two higher levels until we reached the rotating light on the top level. He realized that the light was his only hope. The keeper used the light’s controls to stop its rotation and point it toward the Coast Guard station on the mainland. Using Morse code, he flashed an SOS message pleading for help. It came, and much to my relief he was saved. I gradually managed to calm my feverish teenage imagination and finally get back to my homework,

Just weeks later, that I learned that our local YMCA had acquired a TV set and that members were welcome to watch programs there. I was excited to find "Inner Sanctum" scheduled for viewing and that the lighthouse story would be showing. I couldn’t wait! I was sure the radio program would be much better on TV.

Wrong!

The TV program began with the sound of the Inner Sanctum’s squeaking door, but it showed only a squeaky wooden door. I had created a much more vivid picture in my mind: My door was a portal to a creepy castle that creaked open to let a shadowy monster out to terrify the foggy surrounding moors.

The TV rats were a cartoonish version of the vicious, blood thirsty creatures that existed in my mind. And so it went throughout the program. Inner Sanctum’s television images couldn’t match the terrifying pictures that radio had created in my mind..

I left the YMCA disappointed that TV’s images couldn’t match those that my fevered, radio-driven imagination had created for me.

Images that I still recall, many decades later.