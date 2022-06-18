My View: Never too old to learn new tricks

Let’s just say that I’m no spring chicken, which, in many ways, makes me think that I often know best. After all, I’ve got years and years of life experiences under my belt.

So when my oldest daughter got engaged, I offered my insights on her wedding planning. She had her own ideas, which often were completely different from mine. It was her wedding, after all, so I succumbed to her desires.

Still, silently, I wondered about some of the decisions she made. For instance, do guests at the wedding reception really need to be served pizza and wings later in the evening after they have already consumed a three-course meal? Is a photo booth with props for guests to snap candid shots of themselves at the reception necessary? Is white sheer draping throughout the venue worth the extra money? Although my daughter and her then fiancé are huge Disney fans, do they really need to incorporate small Disney touches throughout the event?

The answer, I later concluded, is a resounding yes! Every one of those extra touches, while not necessary, enhanced the celebration and personalized the event in a way I never dreamed possible.

I may be an old dog, but I am learning a few new tricks.

A line formed for the pizza and wings when they were brought out later in the evening. And, in spite of my full stomach from enjoying a delicious dinner, the delectable aroma from the spicy chicken wings made my mouth water, so much so that I couldn’t help but join other guests and indulge.

The white sheer draping gave a look of classic elegance to the reception venue – its cascading, billowing fabric adding an ethereal element. Who knew?

And guests loved snapping fun group pictures and selfies at the photo booth. Not only did participants walk away with strips of photos as a keepsake from the evening, but they also left some of the pictures in the newlyweds' photo album with personal notes to the bride and groom.

And the Disney touches were perfect – not too much, not too little. They were classy, subtle and added to the ambiance and personalization of the event.

I stood back at one point, taking in the entire scene. From start to finish, my daughter’s wedding and reception were spectacular.

Sure, she and her new husband could have eliminated the extra touches that personalized their special day, but it wouldn’t have been the same. My daughter and her hubby knew exactly what they wanted. They had a vision and they were able to fulfill it.

As I glanced around, I thought about what I would have changed or improved upon to make the wedding and reception even better and quickly realized that I would have not changed a thing. Not one thing.

I smiled to myself, knowing that my daughter and new son-in-law were happy and enjoying the wedding of their dreams. I had never seen my daughter happier – and deservedly so. She married her best friend and celebrated the event with family and friends in a manner that reflected her and her husband’s style and tastes.

No wonder she was smiling! The wedding and reception were magical.

Equally noteworthy, the event taught this old dog that just because I have decades of life experiences doesn’t mean that I can’t learn a few new things – or, for goodness sake, be wrong from time to time.