My View: Nervously coping with creature discomforts

Ah fall, squirrels and chipmunks grabbing the cascade of falling nuts and berries from trees, as colorful leaves transform the view from my window.
They do not fool me. I continue to remain on guard.
Several years ago, I realized that my garage had become a gathering place for the critters of the neighborhood. A display of cracked nut shells on the floor presented me with evidence that my garage had become a secret hideaway, a hidden speakeasy for neighborhood critters. Entranceways were discovered, and a hasty installment of boards gave them the clear message that their party place was closed.
A few years later, while cleaning the garage in anticipation of selling my house, I noticed that they had returned. How could I have missed the constant scratching of tiny claws on wood, and the indomitable gnawing of teeth that would signify the break-in?
Not only was I noticing more and more large black walnut balls on a wood pile, but they were also scattered on the garage floor.
Upon moving clutter in one corner, my mouth dropped open in alarm as I encountered a mound of walnuts resting there – a supply that would ensure nourishment for the entire critter neighborhood for many winters to come.
I asked my son-in-law to check things out, and he discovered evidence of two nests, thankfully not currently occupied, but definitely screaming “For Lease.”
Other signs emerged to suggest this invasion had been going on for quite some time. I kept a fleece blanket, rimmed with tassels, in the garage and used it to collect leaves. My intruders had removed every tassel. Corrugated boxes had also been gnawed through. My lawn mower suddenly refused to operate. I discovered the mechanism had been stuffed with shards of fleece and cardboard.
This was not a passing fancy; the critters were planning a complete takeover of my territory. This was war!
My nephew removed all traces of the walnuts and nests, filling six bags with the stockpile, and barricaded their entryways.
The critters decided it was payback time.
Using the shield of witches, goblins and “Frozen” characters, I believe a recruit stealthily slipped into my house on Halloween. A day or two later, I heard periodic squeaking and assumed my cats were playing with their toys. One cat was gazing under the dishwasher. The “toy” whizzed by me. I jumped up on a chair.
“How can I have a mouse in my house?” I wailed. “I have three cats!”
The cats hovered in a corner, where, I believed, the mouse had scurried to safety, but they quickly lost interest. I sat paralyzed on the couch. Movement caught the corner of my eye, and I witnessed a small head peering over a basket in the corner. It was then I knew the truth. This was not a mouse – it was a chipmunk.
I made a desperate call to a neighbor for assistance. He arrived for battle with a hockey stick. He made several attempts to whack the intruder, which only resulted with the chipmunk defiantly scaling my window curtain.
“Let’s try and scoop him up with a box,” I suggested.
My neighbor cautiously approached with the bottom of a plastic bin. I stood between my living room and kitchen with the lid. The chipmunk jumped from his perch and headed straight toward me with revenge in his eyes. I closed my eyes.
“Did it run upstairs?” I screamed.
“No, he bounced off your lid and out the door. Were you ever a hockey goalie?”
The invasion was over.
Before I moved, I saw a circle of critters gathering in the backyard, turning an evil eye toward my windows. Even after all these years, I still fear one will slip in the postman’s mailbag and find my change of address.
In addition to their search for food, are they still searching for me?
