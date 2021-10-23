My View: Nervously coping with creature discomforts

I made a desperate call to a neighbor for assistance. He arrived for battle with a hockey stick. He made several attempts to whack the intruder, which only resulted with the chipmunk defiantly scaling my window curtain.

“Let’s try and scoop him up with a box,” I suggested.

My neighbor cautiously approached with the bottom of a plastic bin. I stood between my living room and kitchen with the lid. The chipmunk jumped from his perch and headed straight toward me with revenge in his eyes. I closed my eyes.

“Did it run upstairs?” I screamed.

“No, he bounced off your lid and out the door. Were you ever a hockey goalie?”

The invasion was over.

Before I moved, I saw a circle of critters gathering in the backyard, turning an evil eye toward my windows. Even after all these years, I still fear one will slip in the postman’s mailbag and find my change of address.

In addition to their search for food, are they still searching for me?

