My View: Neighborly exchanges on the road to normalcy

Our two sets of dogs – my brown mutts, one an Australian herder and the other a boxer mix, and their black curly haired poodles – have crossed paths countless times over the past year. As we weave around the quiet streets of Eggertsville, it has come to the point that we almost expect to see one another on our morning rounds – the dogs staring wide-eyed at one another, tongues and tails wagging, trying to get their owners to stop to pay a visit.
Alex Lazarus-Klein is the rabbi of Congregation Shir Shalom in Williamsville.
The other couple and I do not actually know one another. As we try to manage our dogs, there is little time for actual conversation. And yet, our lives through our shared activity are somehow intertwined. Each of us among the millions of global citizens who adopted canines during the pandemic. Like kayaking and bicycling, raising pets has been a useful distraction in such chaotic and confusing times.
Walking my dogs has been cathartic. It is the one time I get a little fresh air, and a break from the endless hours on Zoom. It is also the time when I will often check in with my synagogue president, trying to make sense of the constantly changing guidelines.
Last March, it was on one of these walks that we made the fateful decision to shut down all in-person activities, and it is also where we talked a year later about our reopening plans.
Every morning at approximately 7, I begin my journey, weaving past my cul-de-sac, around the adjacent parks and side streets for several miles. Along the way I witness a unique snapshot of suburban life. In addition to the poodles, there are pugs, Labradors and golden retrievers. By now I know their individual homes and owners. We know one another’s routes, tactfully crossing the street to avoid direct contact with one another.
There are also the runners, bursting out with water bottles in hand, or dripping with sweat on their return home. A Methodist minister around the corner from me who participates in off-road marathons has been taking his 10-year-old daughter out for part of his run. The two of them run side by side like seasoned partners.
Wednesday is trash day, and the large blue recycling and garbage trucks methodically move from receptacle to receptacle, gracefully maneuvering their mechanical arms to dispose of the waste. These brave essential workers have become heroes for their persistence during the worst of the pandemic. I flash a thumbs up sign as I pass them, my dogs excited by the commotion.
I often run into a congregant who is an infectious disease specialist. He walks his granddog, a small brown spaniel, right past my street. He gives me an inside scoop on how the fight against Covid-19 is developing. Lately, he has been increasingly optimistic. “It will all start clearing up in the summer,” he assures me.
Over the course of the year, these walks have moved from tense affairs where I was petrified to even dispose of doggy bags, to easy jaunts oddly removed from this time period altogether. Along the way, the younger of my pups, Nava, has grown from a tiny spark plug to a muscled 1-year-old. My dogs, as well as the poodles for the other couple, have become beloved family members. Our walks together will hopefully continue long after the pandemic is over.