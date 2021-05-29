My View: Neighborly exchanges on the road to normalcy

Our two sets of dogs – my brown mutts, one an Australian herder and the other a boxer mix, and their black curly haired poodles – have crossed paths countless times over the past year. As we weave around the quiet streets of Eggertsville, it has come to the point that we almost expect to see one another on our morning rounds – the dogs staring wide-eyed at one another, tongues and tails wagging, trying to get their owners to stop to pay a visit.

Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein (copy) Alex Lazarus-Klein is the rabbi of Congregation Shir Shalom in Williamsville.

The other couple and I do not actually know one another. As we try to manage our dogs, there is little time for actual conversation. And yet, our lives through our shared activity are somehow intertwined. Each of us among the millions of global citizens who adopted canines during the pandemic. Like kayaking and bicycling, raising pets has been a useful distraction in such chaotic and confusing times.

Walking my dogs has been cathartic. It is the one time I get a little fresh air, and a break from the endless hours on Zoom. It is also the time when I will often check in with my synagogue president, trying to make sense of the constantly changing guidelines.

Last March, it was on one of these walks that we made the fateful decision to shut down all in-person activities, and it is also where we talked a year later about our reopening plans.