My View: Neighborhood displays are making spirits bright

I love to bundle up and take long walks through my neighborhood during the holidays, just to take in all the festive decorations. In the icy cold and enduring dark, my neighbors’ celebratory symbolism strikes a nostalgic chord.
I’m amused and inspired and often reminded of my childhood excitement for the season. The lights are a sure sign: Something special is about to happen.
But as adults know, all this decorating is a lot of work. There are boxes to haul and cords to untangle and electric bills to pay.
So, I’m impressed by all the time, effort and planning that goes into this annual gift.
The themes run the gamut – from the apparent humbug’s single porch light, to lavish displays that rival the Hamburg Fairgrounds’ Festival of Lights.
At this time of year, polar bears come out of hibernation. Angels and the Grinch are content to stand side-by-side.
I admire the elegant simplicity of the green colonial with fairy lights on the bushes and a candle at each window. I pause at the moving tableau of a family of deer around a sparkling tree. I can’t help but laugh at the “inflatable house.” Every inch of lawn on this corner lot is decked out with twirling, whirring characters lit from within. This year, there’s a giant Olaf from “Frozen,” Snoopy on a Zamboni making “nice ice,” and Santa peeking from an outhouse.
My own display is far more modest. A broadly smiling LED snowman extends his hand in greeting. Sadly, he’s seen his share of troubles. He once fell face forward during a terrible windstorm and was temporarily dismembered. He also broke a wire, and I feared his nights of glee were over. But I draped him with a spare strand of indoor-outdoor lights. Now he’s back, waving to all the passers-by.
Weather, of course, wreaks havoc with even the most resilient lawn figures. A bowled over Frosty looks like he’s been celebrating with a bit too much eggnog.
As I walk, I marvel at the latest décor trends. Lately, those projected laser lights have caught on big – from pulsing dots to flying reindeer. I like this safety-conscious, high-tech bling. No tall ladders needed.
Through windows along my way, I catch glimpses of trees dressed in their finery. I remember the 1960s version of the stylish Tannenbaum. Ours had silver branches, all blue balls and a blue star on top. It came with a spinning wheel that aimed shifting rays of color toward the tree, like the illumination of Niagara Falls.
Underneath that tree lay a small, glittery village with houses and a church-music box that played “Silent Night.” A nativity set completed the scene atop a fluffy blanket of cottony snow.
Though they may not realize the impact of their holiday décor, I thank my neighbors for lifting my spirits and cheering my walks. Their creativity and hard work do not go unnoticed. Early in the new year, after the lights are packed away, something is missing from the landscape. For a while, those daily walks are nothing more than routine exercise.
Eventually, nature will help bring spring décor into bloom. And I will again be inspired – by my neighbors’ creative green thumbs.