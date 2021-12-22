My View: Neighborhood displays are making spirits bright

I love to bundle up and take long walks through my neighborhood during the holidays, just to take in all the festive decorations. In the icy cold and enduring dark, my neighbors’ celebratory symbolism strikes a nostalgic chord.

I’m amused and inspired and often reminded of my childhood excitement for the season. The lights are a sure sign: Something special is about to happen.

But as adults know, all this decorating is a lot of work. There are boxes to haul and cords to untangle and electric bills to pay.

So, I’m impressed by all the time, effort and planning that goes into this annual gift.

The themes run the gamut – from the apparent humbug’s single porch light, to lavish displays that rival the Hamburg Fairgrounds’ Festival of Lights.

At this time of year, polar bears come out of hibernation. Angels and the Grinch are content to stand side-by-side.