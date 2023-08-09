Although life has been good, the three years of the Covid-19 pandemic dampened my spirits. I needed to push myself to do things that I once looked forward to with enthusiasm.

My wife and I have always loved camping, enjoying more than 22 years of local camping, and occasional journeys of a thousand miles or more. During those three years of Covid, however, we were only able to take two short trips, and so we decided it was time to sell our motorhome.

We kept it parked near the house, hidden by a grove of bushes and a rangy Eastern red cedar. Combined, they shielded our camper from being a neighborhood eyesore.

The day finally came when the motorhome was gone, so I got out my chainsaw to remove the unsightly tree. The cedar was about twelve feet tall, but had twisted and tangled into a grotesque horizontal mass with many dead intertwining branches. I decided to tackle that first.

Three branches lay on the ground and as the fourth tumbled down, my eyes locked with those of a mourning dove on its nest about eighteen inches away. It was so well-camouflaged I almost missed it. The branch narrowly missed crashing into the nest but the dove remained perfectly still. As I turned off the saw I muttered a contrite, “I’m sorry,” and slowly backed away. I felt tremendous guilt for having destroyed its habitat and scaring it half to death. I wished there was some way to put those branches back in place.

I have always loved the forlorn cooing of mourning doves. It’s generally done by the males, and I read that the sound isn’t generated in their throat as with other birds, but in a breast chamber, often while their beak remains closed. Unlike other birds, it’s difficult to know the direction from which the sound comes. It seems to come from the atmosphere itself.

I watched every day from our kitchen window, trying to get a glimpse of any hatchlings. Several days passed before a small, almost featherless head popped out from the parent bird’s feathers. The next morning there were two.

The babies grew quickly and were soon unable to conceal themselves under the parent. Sometimes they teetered on the edge of the nest and flapped their wings briskly, and I knew they were nearly ready to fly.

One morning, as I had become accustomed, I went straight to the kitchen window to see them. “They’re gone!” I shouted to my wife. I scanned the ground and the surrounding trees but they were nowhere to be seen. Later that day, I spotted one with a parent foraging for seeds, and a short time later they flew away.

It was only a few weeks since I first discovered the nest, and I missed them. I had the peaceful feeling that I had witnessed a miracle. They had selected a hidden spot and built a nest. After laying two eggs, the temperature of their breast increased enough to incubate them. I wondered about the courage it must have taken to remain on that nest with the violent shaking and noise of a chainsaw only inches away. How did those babies know to peck their way from inside a shell where they could barely move their heads?

And how, after only two weeks, were they able to leap from that nest and fly? I can only conclude that these miracles bear the unmistakable signature of God.