My View: Nature presents paths to spiritual renewal

In these times of trouble we can still find hope in the little, unnoticed things. For me, that hope resides in the panorama of nature.

In our daily life, we too often take the natural world for granted. While we put up with rain, snow and clouds, we believe the sun will shine again, the clouds will part and the moon will glow. It is comforting and predictable. Nature teaches us to be hopeful – if we pay attention.

In the medieval ballad “Sir Patrick Spence,” Patrick was called the “greatest sailor who ever sailed the seas.” When his king ordered him to ship out to Norway during wintertime, one of his crew saw the “new moon with an old moon in her arms.” This was a sure sign of dangerous storms. It was a warning from nature that he understood.

All travelers watched the stars, studied the flight of birds or consulted the bark of trees to gauge the wind. Ignoring these omens in nature could bring disaster. The heroic Patrick Spence loyally followed his king’s orders and his passengers and crew ultimately sank 50 fathoms deep where they met their final rest.