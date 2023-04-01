When we moved from the Allentown end to the museum district side of the Elmwood Village, it was only a matter of blocks. But it was a big change in perspective. Our daily walks now take us to Delaware Park or the Richardson complex to experience both nature and public art.

Another new perspective came to us when we had grandchildren. We now have two young grandsons, so we often explore these areas with them. We pull them along inside a wagon, where they munch on pretzels and take in the passing scenery. They are both getting too big to carry!

The Delaware Park playground is a frequent request; once there, the children climb, run and play until they tire themselves out. Often, they find other children to play with while we take turns either sitting on the bench or supervising their play. It’s fun to see them gain dexterity in climbing and watch their glee zooming down the slide.

The children have also grown fond of the Richardson complex. One of the bonuses of going there in the winter is that the snow is cleared from the wide paths so we are assured of getting through with our wagon and its precious cargo. When we went there recently, the complex clearly captured the imagination of the older grandson. Grandpa is an architect – that could explain this interest in buildings.

When he saw the imposing structure in the center of the complex, he informed us that it was a castle. Then he pointed to each turret and identified one as the king’s and the other as the queen’s. What is a castle without a king and queen living in it? It’s fascinating to see those majestic buildings through the eyes of a young child.

Once we arrive at the complex, the children hop out of the wagon to explore the art near the entrance at Forest and Richmond. The large wavy steel structure with mirrors and cut-outs in it is by artist Jim Hodges. Entitled “Look and See,” it used to stand in the courtyard of the Albright-Knox Art Museum. The boys love to laugh at their distorted image in the mirror and climb through the cut-outs. It never fails to engage them and this prompts me to take a closer look myself.

When they have finished exploring that piece of public art, they climb back into the wagon to be wheeled through the tunnel to the other side of the Richardson complex. That in itself is fun – venturing through the tunnel. Then we follow the path toward Elmwood, disembarking again at the Burchfield Penney to visit the colorful sculptures near the entrance. Each one sits on an axis, inviting the children to give them a push to start them spinning.

Usually, the children run from one to the other, to get them all spinning at the same time. The sculptures, by artist Shasti O’Leary Soudant, are well-built, range in size from large to small, and are super fun to engage with. The boys request visiting them as often as they ask to go to the park.

We also like to walk in the neighborhood with the boys, but those walks involve less movement and exploration. In addition to learning through play, there is another goal for our outings. The boys need to expend enough energy so they can fall asleep easily at the end of the day.

After our outings, I feel fortunate to have experiences of nature and public art in my neighborhood. I like going to both places for solo walks, but when I go with the grandchildren and see it from their perspective, it is even better!