I took a walk with my wife the other morning. It was a beautiful warm spring day.

Eye-catching daffodils and forsythia were bright yellow in the sun, and a large magnolia tree appeared top-heavy with magnificent white and magenta flowers. It felt good to be out. The emergence of flowers and budding trees put me in a reminiscing mood.

Outside the old farmhouse where I grew up was a small grotto of plum and cherry trees. Interspersed among them were numerous clumps of double daffodils, narcissus and snow drops. Above, a canopy of cherry blossoms filled the air with their sweet fragrance. If one were to believe in leprechauns, it would have been the perfect setting.

I thought about how different life was then. I remembered the old wooden telephone we had. Our phone number was only five digits: 501J1. If there were area codes, they were known only to the operator.

When calling someone outside our area, we gave the phone number to the operator and told her the city and state. Because of the cost, those calls were seldom made.

When we completed our walk, we took a stroll around our yard. We planted a lot of flowers over the years. One mistake we made was planting tulips. Just as they were ready to blossom each year, deer and rabbits feasted on them. Squirrels dug up many of the bulbs, and the few that remain seldom produce any flowers.

Fortunately, we also planted a lot of daffodils. They grow profusely and spread a little each year. There is a small wooded area that we decided would be a good spot to plant more before winter.

When we finished our walk, I took time to clean my shoes. Shoes, too, have changed over the years. When I was a young man, shoes had smooth soles. Dirt didn’t usually cling to them, and they were easy to clean if it did. Some homes and public buildings had ornate boot scrapers and brushlike mats near the entrance to keep dirt from being tracked into the building. They were very effective for those doing yard work or walking on unpaved trails.

My guess is that personal injury lawyers are to blame for the loss of boot scrapers. Probably a few people slipped on ice and the lawyers sued the shoe manufacturers. They, in order to protect themselves, decided to make all shoes, whether for work or dress, with soles that would be a good tread design for a winter tire on a Mack truck.

When dirt wedges into shoes now, nothing can scrape or brush it out. It usually takes a good pressure spray nozzle on a garden hose to clean them. So, I suspect lawyers are to blame for this regressive burden.

I felt invigorated by our walk and lifted my bike from the overhead rack in the garage. I checked the tires and brakes, deciding that the tires needed a little more air before I ride. I checked out the mower, too. It needed a new battery and some cleaning up.

I was getting excited about summer and the prospect of being over “cabin fever.” It had dogged me for the past three or four months, and I was anxious for my freedom. But, come fall, it will probably feel just as good to put everything away again and enjoy some hot cocoa and a good book while watching big fluffy snowflakes cover the lawn.

God, in his wisdom, knew we would need these changes.