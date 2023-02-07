Recently I had to choose reading material for a long-distance flight, which was a tough call considering the time and engagement my choice would involve. I have tried in recent years to alternate fiction and nonfiction, but I find myself returning frequently to my first love, crime novels. What is it about this popular genre that so often draws my attention?

I should give a nod to "The Hardy Boys" series, whose stories fascinated me as a youngster. Their exploits fired my imagination and were somewhat relatable, though of course my father wasn’t a detective and our biggest adventure outside the neighborhood was chasing the ice cream truck.

Nancy Drew, who always seemed to be hiding behind a rhododendron bush, was a distant second.

It really started with Sherlock Holmes, whom I first read when I graduated from the children’s section of the Brighton Library, my home away from home in my growing up years. His intriguing character fascinated me – the pipe, the violin, the deerstalker hat and the setting of faraway, long ago London. This served as my introduction to distant settings and societies, and the basic elements of a mystery narrative.

It wasn’t until years later I found that the genre became more diverse and I moved away from the “whodunit” school. American crime authors such as Raymond Chandler and James Ellroy became the standard bearers of a darker, more violent motif. “Noir,” as the school became known, featured hardboiled detectives exploring our dark American underbelly, and expanded the scope of crime fiction.

I then discovered the subgenre of international crime novels, whose authors reflected the societies that produced them. The Swedish novelist Henning Mankell and his fictional detective Kurt Wallander were my first read, and featured the introspective, rather gloomy traits of “Scandi Noir.” These most famous of these authors is the enormously popular Stieg Larsson and his “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” series. Bleak settings, social concerns and flawed protagonists are the most common characteristics of Scandi noir.

South African Deon Meyer writes the phenomenal Benny Griessel series, featuring an alcoholic cop who is an extraordinary detective. Meyer is regarded as the godfather of African crime novels; more recently emerging writers include Kwei Quartey of Ghana and Oyinkan Braithwaite of Nigeria.

Not to be outdone, Iceland of all places has also churned out a successful subgenre of crime fiction, jump-started by Arnaldur Indrioason and Yrsa Sigurardottir.

Then, there are my personal favorites – the Scottish crime novelists, who encapsulate what I find so fascinating about the genre. Personified by Ian Rankin’s John Rebus series, authors such as Denise Mina, Val McDermid and William McIlvaney reveal to the reader various facets of Scottish society, seemingly unrelated to crime itself. Scottish novels often feature gritty narratives in locales as diverse as urbane Edinburgh, its “second” city rough Glasgow, and the isolated beauty of the Highlands and Islands.

Crime and its causes, laws and policing, politicians and government, education and social standing, cultural norms and economic welfare, history and family structures – these are all areas explored in the mystery genre.

Like the best reads of any kind, it’s about learning something new.