My View: My vintage wardrobe is fashion-forward

I am perfectly presentable in society, just as most men would be, wearing clothes from 40 years ago. Admittedly, I am referring to traditional, conservatively styled clothing, the kinds of things that I have. For example, as a real estate agent, I look just fine in suits and sport coats that are nice, but old.

Can you imagine, though, how most women would feel wearing their clothes from 40 years ago? I don’t think the idea would go over too well.

Well, though, why shouldn’t there be equal clothing rights for women to wear decades-old clothing the same way men can? They could get in the back of those closets and find things like big sweaters and embroidered jeans. How about clothes that were in wild bright colors?

Clearly, women have moved on from past fashions and clothing styles, but men, whether dressed well or looking sloppy on a particular day, don’t have to keep up with any kind of look. A white dress shirt or a gray sweatshirt doesn’t change or evolve much.

Walking is also timeless. It is something that I, by myself, can do to help my health situation. I can’t control heredity, luck, etc. While the walking gets most of the credit for my new, skinnier self, I’ve been diligent in other ways as well.