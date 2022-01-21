My View: My son the wrapper catches Santa fever

It’s 11:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and I am driving my truck, transporting presents to my son’s house that he didn’t want my grandchildren to see before morning. He had wrapped them at my house, and forgot a few. The scruffy stubble on my chin itches in a seasonal way. The road is empty and the night is silent. I feel like Santa.
Last Christmas, my best friend (a member of the official natural-beard Santas) enthralled my grandson with a remote meeting. This year Santa turned out to be my son, Patrick, who went into a Saint Nick frenzy and swept his parents with him. I have never seen anything like it in all my gift-giving life.
It happened with him innocently asking us if he could have gifts delivered to our house to maintain secrecy. How can you say no? Starting in October, we were bombarded with presents – an unsuspecting planet in the holiday asteroid belt. Trucks from the post office, Big Brown, Amazon, FedEx and various gig deliverers struck three, four, five times a day. Big packages, little packages, boxes, padded envelopes. The dumping-off of two bed/desk combination units (160 pounds each) strained our filial relationship.
Payloads landed on the front porch, at the back door, outside the patio gate, in the garage and on the kitchen counter beside the back door. If we were out, we had to do a walk around the house when we returned. Even when we were home, packages were walked silently up the driveway. The carriers were so sneaky!
Each time a truck slowed down on the road, we cringed with worry that it would turn up in the driveway. Packages were left in the dark in front of the garage and I backed over more than I’ll admit. Like army ants, we carried the packages upstairs and filled my son’s old room, and nagged him that it would take forever to wrap them all. He shrugged it off, declining our offer to help.
On Christmas Eve, we had our traditional dinner with his family. The four grandchildren, who had the run of the house, were fooled by a professional scheme that would have concealed the D-Day invasion fleet. Not a package was stirring and they went home none the wiser. But the presents weren’t wrapped yet.
My son returned at 6 p.m., cool as a curling stone, with a case of wrapping paper. I sensed some swagger here. Now I know how Santa does it – delivering presents to all the kids in the world in a single night. It requires no magic other than the concentration of a PGA golfer sinking a hundred 30-foot putts in five minutes.
He staged the packages in three rooms and the hallway, going to work cutting, folding, stuffing and ripping tape (three pieces per package). We’re talking 60 gifts at least. I’ve done my share of wrapping Christmas presents. What parent hasn’t stayed up all night with a screwdriver and pliers assembling Clip-Clop the Wonder Horse? But I have never seen a whirlwind like this.
Somewhere in this focused hysteria, a warning must have flickered in his big heart like an engine light, or a bell tinkled slightly off-key. As I was helping him load his car, he said, “Dad, I’m doing all this so Santa gets all the credit?” That question is the adult equivalent of him, as a child, admitting there was no Santa Claus.
That selfish thought, that we parents should take back the credit we surrender to a mythological figure, comes to us all. It makes you wonder, but there isn’t time for speculation on Christmas Eve. My son shrugged it off and went on his way. Except for the five gifts he forgot.