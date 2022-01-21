My View: My son the wrapper catches Santa fever

It’s 11:30 p.m. Christmas Eve and I am driving my truck, transporting presents to my son’s house that he didn’t want my grandchildren to see before morning. He had wrapped them at my house, and forgot a few. The scruffy stubble on my chin itches in a seasonal way. The road is empty and the night is silent. I feel like Santa.

Last Christmas, my best friend (a member of the official natural-beard Santas) enthralled my grandson with a remote meeting. This year Santa turned out to be my son, Patrick, who went into a Saint Nick frenzy and swept his parents with him. I have never seen anything like it in all my gift-giving life.

It happened with him innocently asking us if he could have gifts delivered to our house to maintain secrecy. How can you say no? Starting in October, we were bombarded with presents – an unsuspecting planet in the holiday asteroid belt. Trucks from the post office, Big Brown, Amazon, FedEx and various gig deliverers struck three, four, five times a day. Big packages, little packages, boxes, padded envelopes. The dumping-off of two bed/desk combination units (160 pounds each) strained our filial relationship.