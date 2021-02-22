My View: My sewing needles are put out to pasture

I sold my “like new” sewing machine to a consignment shop a few years back. I just had to have that sewing machine. It collected more dust than it created. I hope that whomever acquired it has put it to great use and is creating lovely sewn items of all sorts.

Would you believe that I took a sewing class in high school? I even made a navy blue skirt. I don’t believe that I ever wore that skirt. I loved the navy color and texture of the material that I had picked out. I was excited to be making my very own skirt. I do vaguely recall being frustrated trying to make it. I must have passed the class somehow.

I know many quilters and they are lucky to be blessed with such talent. Growing up, my mother made me and her matching dresses. I have photos showing us in these matching dresses. They have even hems and straight sewn lines. She must have had time, patience and talent. All of which I obviously did not inherit.

Her sister was also big into sewing. She made matching outfits for her twin daughters. One outfit that she had made them, I must have loved so much that she made me the same one. It was a navy blue skirt and vest set. It had about three or four adorable red heart buttons on the vest. I think I wore this fashionable number quite often back in the day.