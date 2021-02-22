My View: My sewing needles are put out to pasture

A fabric store is a sewer’s and quilter’s dream and mine, too. However, I have finally come to admit to myself that I will never be a quilter or a sewer.
I should have realized this many years ago and several broken needles on my mother’s sewing machine later. I didn’t. The fabric and craft stores lure me in time and time again. I walk down the many aisles of materials and I ooh and ahh at the lovely patterns and textures. I see stripes and solids, Disney princesses and Marvel Superheroes.
I even find Curious George, polka dots, plaids, leaf designs, floral patterns galore, cutesy cupcakes, bicycles, dogs and cats, dinosaurs, mermaid, bumblebees, horses, doughnuts, pizza, mosaic, paisley, many different holiday designs, sports teams featuring the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, the Toronto Raptors, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Buffalo Bisons.
Quilting materials in a variety of floral designs, dots and even adorable teacups. Fabric textures in cotton, knit, tulle, net, metallic, velour, velvet, lace, flannel, fleece, felt, corduroy, satin and silk. You name it, they sell it.
Several months ago, I bought some nautical print material that I just had to have, as I loved the pattern. It still sits in the bag it came in. I take it out to look at every once in a while. I dream of it magically transforming itself into a cute tote bag or a quilted placemat or table runner. You see, it would have to do this magically.
I sold my “like new” sewing machine to a consignment shop a few years back. I just had to have that sewing machine. It collected more dust than it created. I hope that whomever acquired it has put it to great use and is creating lovely sewn items of all sorts.
Would you believe that I took a sewing class in high school? I even made a navy blue skirt. I don’t believe that I ever wore that skirt. I loved the navy color and texture of the material that I had picked out. I was excited to be making my very own skirt. I do vaguely recall being frustrated trying to make it. I must have passed the class somehow.
I know many quilters and they are lucky to be blessed with such talent. Growing up, my mother made me and her matching dresses. I have photos showing us in these matching dresses. They have even hems and straight sewn lines. She must have had time, patience and talent. All of which I obviously did not inherit.
Her sister was also big into sewing. She made matching outfits for her twin daughters. One outfit that she had made them, I must have loved so much that she made me the same one. It was a navy blue skirt and vest set. It had about three or four adorable red heart buttons on the vest. I think I wore this fashionable number quite often back in the day.
It held up wash after wash. The stitches and hem were also even like my mom’s sewing. Sewing takes skills and patience; which I certainly don’t have. Maybe when uneven hems and unshaped clothing comes in style, I’ll have a chance at becoming a sewer.
Next time you go to a craft show and think something seems to be expensive, just remember the work that goes into creating the item, let alone the money spent for material that can be quite pricey at times. Also, try to compliment the artist on his or her works, remembering that sewing, quilting and crafting isn’t for everyone. It “sew” wasn’t for me.