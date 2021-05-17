My View: My mother always said, 'You be the bigger person.'

“My mother always said, “You be the bigger person.”
Do you remember when someone forgave you for something you did wrong? Have you forgiven anyone when you didn’t like what they said or did to you?
It’s a simple question, but how hard did you have to think before you could answer? As a younger brother and in business together for 27 years, I can tell you I had some disagreements with my older brother, but by saying I’m sorry and him saying I forgive you … it opened up a fresh new start.
However, isn’t it amazing how it seems like we’re always out to blame someone other than ourselves for something that went wrong? My mother always said, “Robert, you be the bigger person and apologize first.” What if we just admitted our mistakes and took responsibility for them right away?
Look no further than our former president, the rioters last summer and at the Capitol, our governor and nursing homes, your neighbor who accidently drove across your grass. If any one of them would have stepped up right away and said, “I made a mistake, I won’t do it again,” and took responsibility for their actions, would we or could we forgive them?
Yes, forgiveness in some cases is much more difficult than others to give, but isn’t that the only way we can move forward? We’ve all made mistakes in our lives. I know I have, but how can we go on if we always dwell on the past? I’ve always tried not to judge someone until sitting down face to face. After that discussion I always come away with a whole new understanding and outlook.
Whether it’s at home, work, school or your own neighborhood, can we reach out directly instead of texting, emailing, putting it on Facebook or tweeting about it? Before giving up on someone, we need to look inward and remember our own past indiscretions. When you think someone is acting out of character or we see them struggling, reach out a helping hand, instead of looking the other way. Put a call out to their family and friends instead of saying, it’s not my problem. Don’t be quick to criticize but instead be there to help lift them up.
You can turn someone’s life around by simply getting involved and talking. Are we out to ruin a person’s life over a mistake they’ve made? A little empathy goes a long way. Do we think to ask a question of that other person and then truly listen to them without judgment? I mean really listening (hearing) without having your mind already made up. Maybe you can guide them in the right direction or get them the help they might need. Do it before destroying someone’s life or throwing in the towel on them. By doing this you can change a life, including your own.
I pray we all believe in second chances. You can save someone’s life today by asking how you can help. Listen to their story completely and then tell them you understand. That’s what a good person does and what God wants us to do. Forgiveness clears your mind and soul and can start bringing our country together … one person at a time.