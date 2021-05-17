My View: My mother always said, 'You be the bigger person.'

“My mother always said, “You be the bigger person.”

Do you remember when someone forgave you for something you did wrong? Have you forgiven anyone when you didn’t like what they said or did to you?

It’s a simple question, but how hard did you have to think before you could answer? As a younger brother and in business together for 27 years, I can tell you I had some disagreements with my older brother, but by saying I’m sorry and him saying I forgive you … it opened up a fresh new start.

However, isn’t it amazing how it seems like we’re always out to blame someone other than ourselves for something that went wrong? My mother always said, “Robert, you be the bigger person and apologize first.” What if we just admitted our mistakes and took responsibility for them right away?

Look no further than our former president, the rioters last summer and at the Capitol, our governor and nursing homes, your neighbor who accidently drove across your grass. If any one of them would have stepped up right away and said, “I made a mistake, I won’t do it again,” and took responsibility for their actions, would we or could we forgive them?