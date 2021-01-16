My View: My march continues toward King’s goals

Martin Luther King Jr. Day takes me back to when I was a college student in the 1960s and traveled with a busload of students to the March on Washington in 1963. There before a gathering of 250,000, King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. I didn’t know that it would come to be considered one of the most important speeches ever delivered. Then it was part of a day of excitement, high hopes and a sense of possibility. We could make King’s dream a reality.
In November of that same year, President John Kennedy was assassinated at 46 years of age. Five years later, in 1968, King, then only 39 years old, was assassinated, as was Robert Kennedy at 43 years of age.
Robert Kennedy – not knowing that two months later he would meet the same fate – broke the news of King’s death to a Black inner-city audience in Indianapolis and said, “What we need in the United States is not division, what we need in the United States is not violence or lawlessness, but is love and wisdom and compassion toward one another.”
Think of the loss of these three brave leaders, all in the prime of their lives, who fought for and ultimately gave their lives in the battle for social, economic and racial justice in our country. Think of the dashed hopes, the tears, the frustration and anger felt at that time by many Americans, but most especially the young.
In that same troubled year, 1968, I joined the New York State Education Department to help set up programs for immigrants, refugees and migrants to learn English, and for adult literacy. Though my goal was to help others to learn, I found that in the process I got a real education myself.
I got to see firsthand the struggles of the poor who are marginalized in our society and economy. I got to see that those in adult classes were not lazy, didn’t like being dependent, and were working hard to improve themselves and the lives of their families.
I learned that it is very difficult to navigate and receive equal treatment from systems – health care, banking, social services, education, criminal justice, housing, child welfare, transportation – if you are Black or brown and poor or if you don’t speak English.
I learned that it is easy to stereotype those who are different from us, especially when we do not have any direct contact with them. I came to see that many white Americans only know Black Americans by their absence, because we often don’t live in the same communities. And that can make those who are different from us seem dangerous, when they themselves can be endangered.
So in 2020, when protesters in cities and towns across America and the world marched to express their frustration and anger at the lack of progress and the destructive effects of racism in America today – 50 years later – who could fault them? Even when they overstepped the bounds and there was the kind of violence and lawlessness Robert Kennedy spoke against, I believe that taking action to address the problems and achieve results matters more than condemnation of such behavior.