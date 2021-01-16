My View: My march continues toward King’s goals

In that same troubled year, 1968, I joined the New York State Education Department to help set up programs for immigrants, refugees and migrants to learn English, and for adult literacy. Though my goal was to help others to learn, I found that in the process I got a real education myself.

I got to see firsthand the struggles of the poor who are marginalized in our society and economy. I got to see that those in adult classes were not lazy, didn’t like being dependent, and were working hard to improve themselves and the lives of their families.

I learned that it is very difficult to navigate and receive equal treatment from systems – health care, banking, social services, education, criminal justice, housing, child welfare, transportation – if you are Black or brown and poor or if you don’t speak English.

I learned that it is easy to stereotype those who are different from us, especially when we do not have any direct contact with them. I came to see that many white Americans only know Black Americans by their absence, because we often don’t live in the same communities. And that can make those who are different from us seem dangerous, when they themselves can be endangered.