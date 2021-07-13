My View: My late mom’s journey through difficult times

My mother, Grace Shirley Gassen Bluestone, passed away the same night as Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Both were Jewish and both passed away on Erev Rosh Hashanah, or the eve of the Jewish new year.
When Mom was growing up in the Bronx, she had a respiratory ailment and was kept home from school for long periods of time. But that didn’t stop her from becoming a stellar student. She went on to Hunter College, where she earned a bachelor of arts in English.
She went on to become a retail advertising copywriter. She worked for Bloomingdale’s, Gimbels, PA, Hengerer’s, AM&A’s and the Sample.
Mom’s family relocated to Philadelphia to a house she called “the House by the Side of the Buick.” She met my dad through his friend Harold. They married in 1948.
When my parents first married, Mom was the breadwinner because Dad didn’t have a job. Eventually he became a textile buyer for several retail stores, which is why they relocated to Buffalo from Maryland just after I was born in 1958 and my dad started working at Sattler’s, at 998 Broadway.
When my mom developed breast cancer in 1974, my dad was by her side and encouraged her to return to work. Mom needed Dad’s encouragement to return because she lacked the confidence. She thought that she wouldn’t be hired because she was over 50. Hengerer’s had no problem with her age, and she was promoted to head copywriter. I accompanied her to work during my summers off from college and I saw how well respected she was.
Some other things about my Mom: She appeared on “Jeopardy” (when Art Fleming was the host) and was a one-day champion, which is why our house has a master bedroom. She was also an honorary member of a Sherlock Holmes society.
Eight years after marriage, and a great deal of pressure from relatives, they decided to go to a Jewish adoption agency while living in Baltimore. Finally, after several months of waiting, on Aug. 15, 1956, they were overjoyed to welcome Barbara into their household. My mom was told that now that the pressure was off and if she would drop a few pounds (we Reiner women have struggled with our weight), she might get pregnant.
Sure enough, I arrived in September 1958. At that time, I think my dad had already gotten the offer from Sattler’s. My mother, who was used to Baltimore living, had a bit of a shock when she moved with two young girls to Buffalo.
Now, my parents faced a number of hardships over the years. But minor squabbles are manageable when faced with something devastating. My mother became pregnant again, but things did not go well and my mother gave birth to a son with multiple physical limitations. I learned only after Dad died that Mom blamed a fall she had while pregnant for Richard’s condition.
Richard lived with us for roughly four years. Dad waited for Mom to realize that my brother needed more help than she could give. Until he was a ward of the state at 18, my parents had to cover expenses for three households as Dad supported his mother.
Mom was often seen as aloof. She needed to be in her element in order to feel comfortable.
Mom had a good life. It may not have been easy, but she got to experience many things. She traveled, met many interesting people and gave people the opportunity to miss her. Fortunately, Mom did not suffer long. Her memory will indeed be a blessing. Unfortunately, I’m still unable to part with her.