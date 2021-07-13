My View: My late mom’s journey through difficult times

Some other things about my Mom: She appeared on “Jeopardy” (when Art Fleming was the host) and was a one-day champion, which is why our house has a master bedroom. She was also an honorary member of a Sherlock Holmes society.

Eight years after marriage, and a great deal of pressure from relatives, they decided to go to a Jewish adoption agency while living in Baltimore. Finally, after several months of waiting, on Aug. 15, 1956, they were overjoyed to welcome Barbara into their household. My mom was told that now that the pressure was off and if she would drop a few pounds (we Reiner women have struggled with our weight), she might get pregnant.

Sure enough, I arrived in September 1958. At that time, I think my dad had already gotten the offer from Sattler’s. My mother, who was used to Baltimore living, had a bit of a shock when she moved with two young girls to Buffalo.

Now, my parents faced a number of hardships over the years. But minor squabbles are manageable when faced with something devastating. My mother became pregnant again, but things did not go well and my mother gave birth to a son with multiple physical limitations. I learned only after Dad died that Mom blamed a fall she had while pregnant for Richard’s condition.