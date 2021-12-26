My View: My immune system makes masking vital

I like to assume the best in people. I like to believe that people can be enlightened and move from positions of ignorance and selfishness to greater understanding of complex problems, including the benefits of compassion and sacrifice for others.
As I think about all the shopkeepers, town supervisors, gym owners, etc., who are troubled by the pressure to require masks and check vaccine status, my faith in people is tested. I vacillate between fury and the wish to effectively inform. The roller coaster ride is exhausting.
Can I possibly believe that those resistant to masks and vaccines care about their community and have compassion for others? I’m trying, but they’re missing something. They must be unaware of the pressure on those of us who have no choice about being immunocompromised.
Approximately 3% of the population falls in this category, which is three people out of every 100 we cross paths with in a given day across all age groups. These folks have diagnosed illnesses like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis or cancer. I personally have chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
We look “normal” and I can assure that we are not aiming to be identified as weak. But our bodies’ immune systems do not work well. What this means is that those three people are highly likely to have a bad reaction if they catch a virus, particularly an infection of the respiratory system.
We are more likely to die from it than healthy folks are. Now, I’m sure any nice person running a retail shop or business is not intending for those of us with a pre-existing illness to get deadly sick under their roof. But when rates of infection are high in our county, the chance that healthy people who feel fine are unknowingly carrying the virus – and spreading it – gets higher.
The people with typical immune systems, unaware they’re carrying anything, look well and don’t feel sick, and they may cough or sneeze here and there, but otherwise seem fine. Unfortunately, what is not a big problem for them can become serious illness for those who live with a weakened immune system. Even though I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, a breakthrough infection could easily become life-threatening.
If I can avoid germs, I’m able to go out and live a pretty normal life. If germs are more plentiful, however, and more people are walking around with dangerous ones without knowing it, the chance of contagion increases.
If people wear masks when they’re close to others, they protect the common area from aerosol shedding of virus. Masks don’t work perfectly, just like seat belts don’t always save lives, but they physically block much of the spread of the virus.
In seeking to know if I’m safe, the best assurance is seeing a mask on someone, telling me they’re conscious of the risks and they care about other people. And while it isn’t practical for me to directly ask strangers if they’ve been vaccinated and have a lower chance of viral spread, I love it when businesses care about that for me.