My View: My immune system makes masking vital

We are more likely to die from it than healthy folks are. Now, I’m sure any nice person running a retail shop or business is not intending for those of us with a pre-existing illness to get deadly sick under their roof. But when rates of infection are high in our county, the chance that healthy people who feel fine are unknowingly carrying the virus – and spreading it – gets higher.

The people with typical immune systems, unaware they’re carrying anything, look well and don’t feel sick, and they may cough or sneeze here and there, but otherwise seem fine. Unfortunately, what is not a big problem for them can become serious illness for those who live with a weakened immune system. Even though I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, a breakthrough infection could easily become life-threatening.

If I can avoid germs, I’m able to go out and live a pretty normal life. If germs are more plentiful, however, and more people are walking around with dangerous ones without knowing it, the chance of contagion increases.

If people wear masks when they’re close to others, they protect the common area from aerosol shedding of virus. Masks don’t work perfectly, just like seat belts don’t always save lives, but they physically block much of the spread of the virus.