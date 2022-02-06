My View: My hall of fame for transcendent teachers

I recently got to thinking about who would be in my personal Hall of Fame of Teachers. (If Steve Tasker were a teacher he’d be in it.)
Bob O’Connor: My frosh algebra teacher at Canisius High School. I entered his classroom a nervous mathaphobe and emerged a more confident mathaphobe. Bob taught that numbers were tools, not harpies sent by the gods to harass a sinful, unrepentant world.
It’s because of Bob that I know the answer to 3x = 9 is that x = 3. OK, that and $2 will get me a diet pop at Buff State. It’s not Bob’s fault that algebraic equations don’t come up often in conversations or job interviews in the arts and humanities, yet thanks to Bob I can confidently figure out the tip and what each person owes when the bill comes due at restaurants, despite my sister-in-law suspiciously asking, “How much do you make in this?”
James Novelli: A tutor who helped me with sophomore year geometry at Canisius. He taught at Baker-Victory High School and showed me that geometry was logic. In essence, it was mostly about building proofs to show that abstract ideas such as rectilinear triangles (which exist more as concepts than things we bump into when walking to the bathroom at night) have 90-degree angles. And yeah, still waiting for that to come up in conversations.
Anyway, I did well in geometry but lousy in some other subjects and that ended my time at Canisius, which is why I have a disquieting feeling that I let him down. I transferred to my friendly South Buffalo neighborhood Bishop Timon (class of 1973) and flourished.
Tom Marren: All Marrens in Western New York are related; we may not all know each other since there are several generations now and we haven’t had many family gatherings to greet the clan, but we’re connected. I took a business law class at Timon with George Ellis (a shirttail relation, which is a South Buffalo thing) but he got sick midway through the year and Tom took over.
I deliberately avoided taking typing with Tom because I didn’t want to endure taunts about nepotism, but there he was one day. I loved the guy: He was a cousin, his family cottage was near ours at Crystal Beach, and his son was one of my buds. But I worried. Fortunately, he didn’t have favorites and I did well in the class without resorting to whining about blood being thicker than grades, etc., etc. Tom was a mentor when I needed one.
Charlie Adair: I majored in Charlie in journalism classes at Buff State along with several other “Charlie-ites” in the cult. I owe my journalism career to his influence both in the classroom and in a newsroom we once shared.
David Carson: David taught that history wasn’t just dates and the shenanigans of dead white guys (the usual male, pale and stale suspects), but rather a fascinating story of why things are the way they are today. So don’t get me started on “Hamilton.”
Then there is Eric Mabry, a brilliant theology teacher, and the charismatic Rev. John Mack, both from the late and great Christ the King Seminary. Eric and Father John didn’t pull a Brian Kelly on CKS (think Notre Dame football), the diocese pulled one on them when the seminary closed. They’re elsewhere now, inspiring others.
I wouldn’t be who I am without them and so many others I didn’t mention in the Hall of Better Than Most. Thanks to them all. The wings are on me. Trust me, I know how to figure out the tab.