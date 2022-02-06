My View: My hall of fame for transcendent teachers

Anyway, I did well in geometry but lousy in some other subjects and that ended my time at Canisius, which is why I have a disquieting feeling that I let him down. I transferred to my friendly South Buffalo neighborhood Bishop Timon (class of 1973) and flourished.

Tom Marren: All Marrens in Western New York are related; we may not all know each other since there are several generations now and we haven’t had many family gatherings to greet the clan, but we’re connected. I took a business law class at Timon with George Ellis (a shirttail relation, which is a South Buffalo thing) but he got sick midway through the year and Tom took over.

I deliberately avoided taking typing with Tom because I didn’t want to endure taunts about nepotism, but there he was one day. I loved the guy: He was a cousin, his family cottage was near ours at Crystal Beach, and his son was one of my buds. But I worried. Fortunately, he didn’t have favorites and I did well in the class without resorting to whining about blood being thicker than grades, etc., etc. Tom was a mentor when I needed one.