My View: My frightful trip to hurricane country

In 1995, I flew to Mississippi to attend the funeral of my Aunt Alice, who was my mother’s oldest sister. This was during the time of the O.J. Simpson trial and the jury was deliberating when I left Buffalo.

The plane that I traveled on was packed. Everyone on board was talking about the O.J. trial and trying to guess how it would end. The plane seemed to shake and swerve. The pilot came over the speaker and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, Opal is acting up.” I didn’t know who Opal was and I thought that he was joking. I soon found out that Opal was a hurricane headed for Mississippi, Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. I was pretty nervous because I was used to snowstorms and blizzards, but I was not used to hurricanes.

I was met at the airport by some friends of my aunt. The first thing I noticed as we were headed to my aunt’s house was the smell in the air. It was a distinct odor and the atmosphere was filled with moisture, like a dew in early morning. It came over the radio that the O.J. jury had reached a verdict so we stopped at a house on the way and went inside to watch the news on television. I had no idea where we were. As soon as the verdict was read that Simpson was acquitted the entire house erupted. People jumped around and clapped with joy. It was an amazing sight. Here I was in the heart of Mississippi and these people seemed to ignore the fact that a hurricane was on the way.