My View: My frightful trip to hurricane country

In 1995, I flew to Mississippi to attend the funeral of my Aunt Alice, who was my mother’s oldest sister. This was during the time of the O.J. Simpson trial and the jury was deliberating when I left Buffalo.
The plane that I traveled on was packed. Everyone on board was talking about the O.J. trial and trying to guess how it would end. The plane seemed to shake and swerve. The pilot came over the speaker and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, Opal is acting up.” I didn’t know who Opal was and I thought that he was joking. I soon found out that Opal was a hurricane headed for Mississippi, Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. I was pretty nervous because I was used to snowstorms and blizzards, but I was not used to hurricanes.
I was met at the airport by some friends of my aunt. The first thing I noticed as we were headed to my aunt’s house was the smell in the air. It was a distinct odor and the atmosphere was filled with moisture, like a dew in early morning. It came over the radio that the O.J. jury had reached a verdict so we stopped at a house on the way and went inside to watch the news on television. I had no idea where we were. As soon as the verdict was read that Simpson was acquitted the entire house erupted. People jumped around and clapped with joy. It was an amazing sight. Here I was in the heart of Mississippi and these people seemed to ignore the fact that a hurricane was on the way.
When we finally arrived at my aunt’s house, my mother’s six surviving sisters were present. They were watching the news of Hurricane Opal when we entered the room. The news reporters were advising people to evacuate their home. Our suitcases were in the middle of the room.
I immediately requested to be taken back to the airport to return to Buffalo. But there was a little old woman who stood in the middle of the room and said: “Missy, you better stay here because you might meet some other dangers on the plane.” They called her Miss Sue. Somehow, I felt that she knew what she was talking about, so I decided to stay.
The next morning, we were awakened by a rooster crowing at about 6 in the morning. We tried to prepare for the storm. I was sent outside to help tape the windows to prevent them from being destroyed. I was told to wear boots to prevent snake bites. The wind and the rain picked up and it became clear that we had to leave. We were evacuated to another part of Mississippi.
My aunt’s funeral was rescheduled for the end of the week. We stayed at a minister’s house until the danger was over. He had a brick home. We felt safer staying there.
I learned something about hurricanes from this experience. When I looked out the window the sky was totally black. I found out that hurricanes create tornadoes. There were more than 20 tornadoes that night. I could not sleep. It was a very scary.
We stayed at this location for three days. When the danger was over, we were able to return to my aunt’s house to prepare for the funeral. I was told that my Aunt Alice had experienced at least two hurricanes in her lifetime. One of those times her roof was completely blown off.
I also learned a very important lesson: If you travel during hurricane season, especially to the South, it is imperative that you check the weather reports at least a week in advance. Hurricane season is usually from June to November.
I will never forget this experience. We might complain about the snowstorms and blizzards, but I realized how blessed we are to live in Western New York.