My View: My favorite recipe has left me behind

Well, this really fries my bacon. It really burns my beans. A recent event has made me boil over like a pot of rice in a 1950s sitcom.
My taco soup recipe has been copied and shared by everybody it seems. I saw it in a local newspaper and now on allrecipes.com.
My soup recipe that I first used in 1995 has reached the internet and circles around the world.
My recipe, at least one I made mine after it appeared in a magazine.
Let me give you the back story. My mother jealously guarded her “secret recipes.” She didn’t even tell her daughters how to make her famous barbecue sauce. “I’ll leave you the recipe in my will,” she used to say. My sister and I finally squeezed it out of her by plying her with Manhattans.
Her sisters, my aunts, were no better. When someone complimented Aunt Helen on a dish and asked for the recipe, she would respond, “Well, how do you make yours?” Once the questioner gave her recipe, Aunt Helen said, “That’s how I make it. I just add a little more salt than you.” Then when she was out of earshot, she would whisper to me, “I don’t put any salt in mine.”
I could not give away the treasured family recipes because the recipes were never shared until my cousins and I had children. We had to take a vow of secrecy on our children’s lives. Only then did we receive instructions on how to make the ethnic dishes so important to holiday celebrations. Of course, we received suggestions on how to make them better. Aunt Helen always said to add more salt.
My response to the cloak-and-dagger thinking was to rebel. Whenever anyone asked me for a recipe, I quickly shared it. Sometimes, they wouldn’t make the dish, which made me wonder if they liked the recipe or just wanted to be sure they didn’t repeat the disaster of a meal I had cooked.
I can’t cook without a recipe. So I scour magazines and cookbooks for new ideas.
I had the opportunity to try out a new recipe when I wanted to make a dish for a family event. It would have to serve many people and be easy to prepare. I came upon the taco soup recipe in a Southern Living magazine. It checked all the boxes – browning the ground beef and sautéing onions were the most difficult instructions. And it tasted so good. I had a winner.
Everyone asked for the recipe for the delicious soup. In spite of all my training, I happily shared it. Afterward, I would bring the soup to potluck dinners and deliver to families who had a death in the family.
It was always gobbled up. For years, I continued to share the recipe.
I shouldn’t have been surprised then when I opened the local paper and saw the recipe on a page that featured local cooks’ recipes. But I was dumbstruck. That was MY recipe. The one thing I made well. The one dish I was known for. And I wasn’t even mentioned.
I continue to run into the recipe on the internet and in other cookbooks.
I finally understood my mother’s reasoning. All the goodwill of my generosity evaporated in the face of my petty annoyance at not being acknowledged.
But I am over it now. And I would like to take this opportunity to thank Bette Stevens of Texarkana, Texas, from whom I “borrowed” the recipe. To everyone who has used the recipe, “You’re welcome.”