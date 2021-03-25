My View: My favorite recipe has left me behind

Well, this really fries my bacon. It really burns my beans. A recent event has made me boil over like a pot of rice in a 1950s sitcom.

My taco soup recipe has been copied and shared by everybody it seems. I saw it in a local newspaper and now on allrecipes.com.

My soup recipe that I first used in 1995 has reached the internet and circles around the world.

My recipe, at least one I made mine after it appeared in a magazine.

Let me give you the back story. My mother jealously guarded her “secret recipes.” She didn’t even tell her daughters how to make her famous barbecue sauce. “I’ll leave you the recipe in my will,” she used to say. My sister and I finally squeezed it out of her by plying her with Manhattans.

Her sisters, my aunts, were no better. When someone complimented Aunt Helen on a dish and asked for the recipe, she would respond, “Well, how do you make yours?” Once the questioner gave her recipe, Aunt Helen said, “That’s how I make it. I just add a little more salt than you.” Then when she was out of earshot, she would whisper to me, “I don’t put any salt in mine.”