My View: My departed brother, may you rev in peace

“Our big brother, Tom Nicotera, took his last breath on April 19, 2021. I had been honoring his wishes by keeping his brave, sad and lonely battle with Covid off of social media. It was a wretched few weeks for all of us who love him and had hoped and prayed for his recovery.

“Tom was a wonderful father, brother, son, uncle, friend and a renowned, multiple award-winning avid car enthusiast and subject expert. We are heartbroken and will deeply miss our Tommy.”

I posted that announcement on Twitter on the night he passed, shortly after we made the excruciating decision to disconnect his ventilator. My post was accompanied by a picture of Tom standing next to one of his prized classic Oldsmobiles. The next morning, I woke up to hundreds of notifications. My post had gained quick traction overnight and, as of this writing, has garnered more than 5,000 likes, 602 retweets and more than 1,000 comments of condolence.

When he died a few years ago, one of our dad’s last comments was to tell Tom that he was now the leader of our family. Tom took that responsibility seriously and has since hosted our extended family for most holiday dinners. He was a good cook and especially adept at roasting a yummy turkey, baking a savory ham and mashing heaps of potatoes.