My View: My Christmas wish is no hospital food

Do you remember Christmas Eve in 2001? I do. It was a Christmas like no other for me.
I had been admitted to the hospital earlier in the month because of pregnancy complications and I was still adjusting to my situation. I was depressed, overwhelmed and very unsure of how the story would unfold. I watched too many news programs, focusing on the aftermath of 9/11. I lay there and wondered, “what am I bringing this baby into?”
My mother-in-law, who is known for her holiday decorations, brought me a fiber-optic tabletop Christmas tree for my hospital room. That thing lit up the room, making it a psychedelic wonderland. It improved my overall mood and it was quite the conversation piece. Everyone, family, friends and hospital staff did what they could to bring some joy to my holiday season.
Traditionally, I had spent every Christmas Eve with Mom’s extended family. When we were little, my cousins and I would eagerly await the arrival of Santa, his string of bells jingling as he came up the porch steps.
It was many years later that I learned of Santa’s true identity. He was a family friend who lived down the block doing the Santa gig for any family that requested him. He was just a small part of a night made magical by the traditions that my family had kept sacred.
When my phone rang around dinner hour on Christmas Eve 2001, I knew it would be the revelers at my mother’s house who wanted to wish me well. My husband, 4-year-old son and each of my cousins took turns on the rotary phone on the kitchen wall to wish me well.
They were loud. They were boisterous and filled with good cheer. They were excited and anticipating the traditional ham with all the fixings that my mom had prepared. After everyone had made their well-wishes known to me, they bid me a “Merry Christmas and good night,” leaving me alone with my pulsating Christmas tree to await the Christmas dinner provided by the hospital.
Dinner that night for me consisted of lukewarm Salisbury steak in a pool of coagulated gravy. Admittedly, I cried. I wanted so badly to walk out of that hospital room, hail a taxi and head over to my mother’s house to join in the celebrations.
I didn’t. I stayed another three months until our daughter was safely delivered.
As I contemplate this upcoming Christmas of 2020, I look at my 18-year-old daughter and know the decisions and the sacrifices made in 2001 were worth it. She is my living proof.
Although I took over hosting our Christmas Eve celebration many years ago, the family has agreed to forego our traditional dinner this year. We are all disappointed, to say the least.
My godmother and her husband, Florida snowbirds, home for the first time in more than 20 years, along with my sister’s family and several cousins, will be driving by, masked, on Christmas Eve to pick up to-go containers of our traditional dinner fare. At least a little bit of our tradition will grace our individual dinner tables.