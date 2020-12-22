My View: My Christmas wish is no hospital food

Do you remember Christmas Eve in 2001? I do. It was a Christmas like no other for me.

I had been admitted to the hospital earlier in the month because of pregnancy complications and I was still adjusting to my situation. I was depressed, overwhelmed and very unsure of how the story would unfold. I watched too many news programs, focusing on the aftermath of 9/11. I lay there and wondered, “what am I bringing this baby into?”

My mother-in-law, who is known for her holiday decorations, brought me a fiber-optic tabletop Christmas tree for my hospital room. That thing lit up the room, making it a psychedelic wonderland. It improved my overall mood and it was quite the conversation piece. Everyone, family, friends and hospital staff did what they could to bring some joy to my holiday season.

Traditionally, I had spent every Christmas Eve with Mom’s extended family. When we were little, my cousins and I would eagerly await the arrival of Santa, his string of bells jingling as he came up the porch steps.

It was many years later that I learned of Santa’s true identity. He was a family friend who lived down the block doing the Santa gig for any family that requested him. He was just a small part of a night made magical by the traditions that my family had kept sacred.