My View: My buddy’s gone; our bond endures

It’s good to have a buddy. Everyone should have a pal, confidant or chum. A buddy is someone you can do things with, talk to, and be yourself with. Your particular buddy might be a friend at work, a cousin, your spouse, who knows? My buddy is my father.

Over the last decade, Dad and I have been palling around in one way or another just about every day. We talk on the phone two or three times a day also. We both enjoy it. We talk about current events, family topics, or what relatives or friends are doing.

During this time, my dad’s activities have become more limited. We originally would leave his office at around 1 o’clock, pick up an uncle, and leave the two of them at Off-Track Betting, lunch, or wherever. Afterward, Dad and I would go grocery shopping, do errands, and check in with Mom to see how she was doing that day. Then I would take Dad back to his office. It was fun.

Recently, Dad has become less able to be in society. The coronavirus complicates things. So, we use the phone. We still have fun.