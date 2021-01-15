My View: My buddy’s gone; our bond endures

It’s good to have a buddy. Everyone should have a pal, confidant or chum. A buddy is someone you can do things with, talk to, and be yourself with. Your particular buddy might be a friend at work, a cousin, your spouse, who knows? My buddy is my father.
Over the last decade, Dad and I have been palling around in one way or another just about every day. We talk on the phone two or three times a day also. We both enjoy it. We talk about current events, family topics, or what relatives or friends are doing.
During this time, my dad’s activities have become more limited. We originally would leave his office at around 1 o’clock, pick up an uncle, and leave the two of them at Off-Track Betting, lunch, or wherever. Afterward, Dad and I would go grocery shopping, do errands, and check in with Mom to see how she was doing that day. Then I would take Dad back to his office. It was fun.
Recently, Dad has become less able to be in society. The coronavirus complicates things. So, we use the phone. We still have fun.
Buddies can share everything, and it helps when you have a family history of common experiences to draw on. If I mention a relative from long ago, or a funny experience someone had, Dad gets it. He knows what I am talking about, why I am talking about it, and why it is amusing or significant. It’s the buddy thing.
Buddies don’t need the same interests in order to be close. They don’t have to be twins. My dad and I have different cultural experiences that our two generations went through. World War II was one type of event for our nation and culture, and the 1960s era was another.
One of my dad’s favorite activities is playing golf. Many people know him as a good golfer, and a popular one. I haven’t played in ages, but we talk about golf.
I pay attention to the auto industry, new cars and the manufacturers’ strategies. Dad couldn’t care less. However, we like like talking about cars that we have experienced over the years.
Buddies can understand your hopes and dreams. Warmth and closeness are their own reward. Dad also gives sound, wise advice, and he has a good sense of humor. Everyone should have a buddy like mine.
Talking about Dad, like this, in the present tense, feels natural to me. He is with me. I sometimes have the instinct to pick up the phone and give him a call.
He is in the past tense now, though, because he passed away. He died a few weeks ago. Intellectually, I understand it. Absorbing it emotionally as the passing of my good friend and buddy is different.
I still think of things that he would find amusing, or stories on the television news that would agitate him. “Take a peek!” he would often say. Again, he is with me. I want to tell him things, and get his reaction.
People sometimes use the word “lost” about those who have died, as in, “I’m sorry to hear that you lost your dad.” In some ways, yes, the loved one is lost as someone in the survivors’ lives, but I don’t look at it that way exactly. My dad isn’t lost. I know where he is. He is in his grave, right next to my mother.
Life has its rhythms and requirements. Nothing lasts forever, including the relationships of close buddies. Some people, I realize, have fathers or relatives that they have never met or gotten to know, etc. I consider myself lucky. I had a wonderful father, and I had a wonderful buddy, too.