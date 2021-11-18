My View: My beloved kitties are the purrfect pet

I love all animals, especially cats. I have been adopted by many and have cherished each of them. They are unique in their markings, colors, fur and especially their personalities.

I currently have three rescues at home, Pickles, Lizzy and Grover, who is convinced he’s a dog. He walks with us around the block every day. I have two at work, Lily and Violet. Since they love fresh air, I let them go outside onto the upstairs porch, which worked well until Lily outsmarted me and hopped in a small tree by the porch and shimmied to the ground. Once she sniffs everything out, she crawls back up the tree, hops on the roof and jumps back through the office window.

Another kitty we had at work was Jack, who I catnapped. He was hanging around one bitter, cold winter, stole my heart and he moved in. In the spring, he was out on the porch yowling. I noticed a man talking to him and I asked if he knew Jack. He said, “that’s Scruffles, my cat.” My heart sank but thankfully he asked if he was happy and I said yes. He let me keep Jack, whose daily antics consisted of chasing and fetching a ball and returning it in his mouth.

I was not prepared to lose Jack last year. A dear friend gave me an incredible, moving, tribute, a memorial stone marker in memory of my beloved cat.