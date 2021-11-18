My View: My beloved kitties are the purrfect pet

I love all animals, especially cats. I have been adopted by many and have cherished each of them. They are unique in their markings, colors, fur and especially their personalities.
I currently have three rescues at home, Pickles, Lizzy and Grover, who is convinced he’s a dog. He walks with us around the block every day. I have two at work, Lily and Violet. Since they love fresh air, I let them go outside onto the upstairs porch, which worked well until Lily outsmarted me and hopped in a small tree by the porch and shimmied to the ground. Once she sniffs everything out, she crawls back up the tree, hops on the roof and jumps back through the office window.
Another kitty we had at work was Jack, who I catnapped. He was hanging around one bitter, cold winter, stole my heart and he moved in. In the spring, he was out on the porch yowling. I noticed a man talking to him and I asked if he knew Jack. He said, “that’s Scruffles, my cat.” My heart sank but thankfully he asked if he was happy and I said yes. He let me keep Jack, whose daily antics consisted of chasing and fetching a ball and returning it in his mouth.
I was not prepared to lose Jack last year. A dear friend gave me an incredible, moving, tribute, a memorial stone marker in memory of my beloved cat.
That gift made me realize how important it is to have arrangements made for our pets in the event of an emergency. A spoken word or information written down will be an assurance that our pets will be cared for and live the rest of their lives in a loving, secure home. I have heard too many heart-breaking stories where animals were left behind or tossed out the door, leaving them to defend themselves. This is beyond cruel to our sweet animals that have also suffered a devastating loss.
Dandelion is a perfect example. Through no fault of her own, she lost her home and either was abandoned or dropped off in our neighborhood. She won the heart of many because she is one of the sweetest, most loving cats. She is an incredibly lovely tortoiseshell cat with dazzling green eyes. Sadly, no one claimed her, we kept her fed and Mary Kay provided her porch for a cozy nest.
I was terrified something would happen to her because she is so trusting plus she walked and sat in the street, leading me to believe she had lived indoors. Toni, another dear cat-loving friend, secured a rescue shelter that accepted Dandelion, who will find her a wonderful home. Saying goodbye to Dandelion broke my heart as she sat in my lap, so content and relaxed as I listened to her quiet purr. I cried the rest of the day for this precious girl, praying she wouldn’t be scared without us. Whoever adopts her will be the luckiest person in the world.
For people who don’t like cats, I beg you to reconsider and possibly adopt one of the many that are in the local shelters. They need us because people treat them like they are disposable and irresponsibly don’t have them spayed and neutered. There are many health benefits – they chase away stress, loneliness and maybe a mouse, and will keep you happy and entertained. If you recently lost a love, they can’t be replaced, but please give another a chance for a happy life.