My View: Mutual respect needed to heal society’s ills

With all the unrest in our country, how far would a little respect go in making things better? But where does respect come from in the first place? How do we give respect and how can we earn respect?

As a young adult, I was very respectful of my parents, teachers and law enforcement. Was that because I was shy and a little introverted, or was it something else? When my older brother got caught by the State Police riding his homemade go-kart around our street, did he yell, swear and scream at the officer? No, he apologized up and down and said he’d never do it again.

Why did he apologize, when as a young teenager he felt he really didn’t do anything wrong? As the youngest of three in our family, I think I speak for them when I say, “We had the best parents in the world.” I know we were very blessed to have had the parents we did, because too many families seem to be not as fortunate.

Mom and Dad always talked about respecting others by being a good listener. By hearing the person out, you can really learn something, especially from your parents. Growing up, we thought we knew just about everything. However, when I hit my 40s, I started to think, maybe I didn’t know everything. Now, in my 60s, I absolutely know I should have asked even more questions and listened even more than I did, but it’s never too late to start.