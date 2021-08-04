My View: Mutual respect needed to heal society’s ills

With all the unrest in our country, how far would a little respect go in making things better? But where does respect come from in the first place? How do we give respect and how can we earn respect?
As a young adult, I was very respectful of my parents, teachers and law enforcement. Was that because I was shy and a little introverted, or was it something else? When my older brother got caught by the State Police riding his homemade go-kart around our street, did he yell, swear and scream at the officer? No, he apologized up and down and said he’d never do it again.
Why did he apologize, when as a young teenager he felt he really didn’t do anything wrong? As the youngest of three in our family, I think I speak for them when I say, “We had the best parents in the world.” I know we were very blessed to have had the parents we did, because too many families seem to be not as fortunate.
Mom and Dad always talked about respecting others by being a good listener. By hearing the person out, you can really learn something, especially from your parents. Growing up, we thought we knew just about everything. However, when I hit my 40s, I started to think, maybe I didn’t know everything. Now, in my 60s, I absolutely know I should have asked even more questions and listened even more than I did, but it’s never too late to start.
So, can listening to each other be the start of learning respect or earning respect? Is it time to teach our youngsters in school about respect, or is it just something they must learn with age? That’s a question I’ve been asking myself for several years now.
It’s a shame to see so much unhappiness in our great country when it seems like it would be so easy to simply sit down, listen to each other and work together to clear up our misunderstandings.
I guess our politicians, news outlets and activist organizations on both sides haven’t set a very good example for us, always arguing about everything and seemingly not being able to listen long enough to understand the other person’s point of view.
Heaven forbid you have a different thought than someone else, because you’ll quickly be dismissed as not knowing what you’re talking about. So many of my friends have told me they don’t even listen to the news anymore because it’s become so negative, one-sided and combative.
How many people do you respect and why? Do you know someone who respects you and do you know why they do? Do you respect your parents, brothers and sisters, your teacher, the kids on the school bus, your neighbor, the police officer that just pulled you over for speeding, your congressman or senator? Why do you or don’t you respect them? Are they really listening to you and are you listening to them?
I Googled definitions of respect and found this: “Respect means that you accept somebody for who they are, even when they’re different from you or you don’t agree with them. Respect in your relationships builds feelings of trust, safety, and well-being. Respect doesn’t have to come naturally – it is something you can learn.”