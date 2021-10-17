My View: Muscle cars and disco made the 1970s hum

A co-worker of mine would head off to Allen Street for disco dancing as soon as he got off work. In fact, he wouldn’t wait till he got off work. He’d be practicing his best John Travolta dance steps in his bell-bottoms and clogs in the hospital basement before his shift even ended.

I recall another co-worker buying a Chevrolet Vega after considering the Ford Pinto. Of course, Chevy’s Corvette, Camaro or Chevelle SS, or Pontiac’s Trans Am and Firebird, or a Dodge Charger, would have been better choices.

The ’70s was a great decade for muscle cars, even if they were out of our price range until the ’80s.

We made a lot less money, but food was cheaper, gas was cheaper, and full medical coverage was free for hospital employees.

The ’70s was a great time for sports in Buffalo. With Bob McAdoo and freakishly athletic Randy Smith, the Buffalo Braves were exciting and good, and the Sabres were really good.

The city was absolutely nuts for hockey.

Anyone who followed the Sabres then could tell you about Gilbert Perreault. Jack Eichel? Jack who? Perreault was awesome. The French Connection was awesome. There is no defenseman on the Sabres current roster as tough as Jim Schoenfeld or Jerry Korab.