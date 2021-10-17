My View: Muscle cars and disco made the 1970s hum

The Eagles’ “Peaceful Easy Feeling” was playing on the car radio as I drove to work the other day – and Glenn Frey’s perfect vocals had my mind drifting back to the 1970s.
I was younger and – if it’s possible – more foolish.
In the mid-’70s, when I was listening to the car radio on the way to work, I’d be heading to what’s now Buffalo General Medical Center. I’d be driving a Volkswagen beetle. I’d be a staff member on the evening shift in the Central Supply Department, making up surgical trays and bundles, handing out medical supplies, and taking a turn sterilizing the trays and bundles in the autoclave machines.
Thermometers then were not disposable.
Bedpans were made of steel.
Intravenous fluids were stocked in glass bottles.
In the ’70s, it seemed like the work ethic was better. Maybe because there were no cellphones to distract us.
We still found time for concerts at Rich Stadium, which for me included the Rolling Stones and a Yes/J. Geils Band doubleheader. The Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers were favorites.
(Gregg Allman lived with Cher in Buffalo for a short time in the ’70s.) Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie and the Commodores, and the Manhattans were immensely popular. And the Bee Gees were really big.
A co-worker of mine would head off to Allen Street for disco dancing as soon as he got off work. In fact, he wouldn’t wait till he got off work. He’d be practicing his best John Travolta dance steps in his bell-bottoms and clogs in the hospital basement before his shift even ended.
I recall another co-worker buying a Chevrolet Vega after considering the Ford Pinto. Of course, Chevy’s Corvette, Camaro or Chevelle SS, or Pontiac’s Trans Am and Firebird, or a Dodge Charger, would have been better choices.
The ’70s was a great decade for muscle cars, even if they were out of our price range until the ’80s.
We made a lot less money, but food was cheaper, gas was cheaper, and full medical coverage was free for hospital employees.
The ’70s was a great time for sports in Buffalo. With Bob McAdoo and freakishly athletic Randy Smith, the Buffalo Braves were exciting and good, and the Sabres were really good.
The city was absolutely nuts for hockey.
Anyone who followed the Sabres then could tell you about Gilbert Perreault. Jack Eichel? Jack who? Perreault was awesome. The French Connection was awesome. There is no defenseman on the Sabres current roster as tough as Jim Schoenfeld or Jerry Korab.
Roger Crozier was better than any goaltender on the current Sabres roster.
If it wasn’t for Bernie Parent, the Sabres would have won the 1975 Stanley Cup. The Don Luce-Danny Gare-Craig Ramsay line was better than the Philadelphia Flyers’ Bobby Clarke line.
But good hockey in Buffalo came and went.
Sadly, so has Roger Crozier.
And Rick Martin and Rene Robert.
And Randy Smith.
And Glenn Frey.
Could it be almost 50 years ago?