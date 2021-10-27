My View: Muddy fields forever – the joy of play returns

The fields at Paradise Park are caked in mud. Whatever grass that is left is stuck to the bottom of the soccer players’ cleats and smeared across their knees. Huge clumps will have to be scraped out of our washing machine later after we run the next cycle. The game itself was a soggy mess, but my daughter’s team won, 3-2. She scored the winning goal.

We still have another two games left on the docket, with my youngest son at Clearfield and then back to Paradise with my other son for his soccer game. And, it is only Saturday, still one more day of sports activities left to go. Talking to another parent at my daughter’s game, I see her weekend is even crazier – they are in between travel games in Rochester.

This is a typical weekend for our family in October, November and I would add March, April and June as well, along with parts of September. Like many Western New Yorkers, our children rotate between different types of messes – grass and mud during soccer and lacrosse seasons, streaks of brown dirt for baseball and softball, and red floor burns and Band-Aid laden elbows for basketball and gymnastics. (You may have noticed no hockey or football mentioned on the list. Those two were off limits to our little ones.)