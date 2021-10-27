My View: Muddy fields forever – the joy of play returns

The fields at Paradise Park are caked in mud. Whatever grass that is left is stuck to the bottom of the soccer players’ cleats and smeared across their knees. Huge clumps will have to be scraped out of our washing machine later after we run the next cycle. The game itself was a soggy mess, but my daughter’s team won, 3-2. She scored the winning goal.
We still have another two games left on the docket, with my youngest son at Clearfield and then back to Paradise with my other son for his soccer game. And, it is only Saturday, still one more day of sports activities left to go. Talking to another parent at my daughter’s game, I see her weekend is even crazier – they are in between travel games in Rochester.
This is a typical weekend for our family in October, November and I would add March, April and June as well, along with parts of September. Like many Western New Yorkers, our children rotate between different types of messes – grass and mud during soccer and lacrosse seasons, streaks of brown dirt for baseball and softball, and red floor burns and Band-Aid laden elbows for basketball and gymnastics. (You may have noticed no hockey or football mentioned on the list. Those two were off limits to our little ones.)
With three kids and no local grandparents to help, our sports schedules are like scientific diagrams in their complexity. Most weekends we sit in our folding Buffalo Bills chairs chatting it up with other parents and cheering our children’s achievements when appropriate. It is not always easy or exciting, but it is rewarding. Sports activities are ways to build confidence and camaraderie. They are staples of the American family agenda, like trips home on Thanksgiving and Fourth of July fireworks.
It wasn’t always like this. When my wife and I grew up in the 1970s and ‘80s, organized sports were mostly in-school and on-the-side activities. My friends and I would meet at playgrounds near our house and toss balls on loosely configured fields or shoot hoops through netless baskets. We were the players, coaches and referees all at once. Parents were not welcome. Now there are teams of volunteers and rows of spectators as far as the eye can see.
Make no mistake, I am grateful for the countless hours dedicated to our children’s growth, but I do miss the old days when the stakes were a little lower and the gatherings a little more casual in nature. There are side benefits to today’s system – a huge collection of neighbors brought together on a regular basis for a common goal.
In many ways, sports activities have replaced religious gatherings as the places where most of the community sees one another. Over the years we have developed close friendships, people we can count on to both help with carpooling and to serve as our extended family in the area.
During the pandemic, the socialization provided by the sports leagues for us as well as our children has been invaluable. Months of isolated work, study and play left us craving direct human contact. It was when the soccer games popped back on our schedule that I knew things were going to be OK.
And, as much as I miss the downtime and break from so much shuttling that the lockdown provided, my wife and I are grateful to be transporting our kids once again from one field to the next. So fill up the next load of laundry and as the umpires say in baseball, “Play ball!”