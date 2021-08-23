My View: Move or stay put? No easy answers

We had left Friday night and got home late in the afternoon on Sunday. On Monday morning, the doorbell rang and a police officer from Amherst was there. We learned that the prior Saturday night a gigantic party of younger kids occurred. Because of the noise, police were called and, per the officer, they saved our home.

Apparently, word had spread among my son’s friends that we parents were not home, and so ensued the big party. That memory will not be forgotten because nothing bad occurred, except that all my tomato plants were smashed.

Another cause for staying is my son and his family with two young boys live in Southern California and love to visit and stay at our home every couple of years. He will invite former high school friends and neighbors to our home to reminisce at the bar in the basement called Blottos, which they built when they were 17 years old. Many parties occurred back then, and I’m sure some drinking occurred.

The biggest downside to moving is the monumental endeavor it will take for us to move due to our age, size of our home, contents and where we want to move, which is Rochester. We love where we live, being so close to a hospital, and so much close shopping with a wealth of clothing, department and grocery store chains nearby as well as our nearby medical doctors and dentist.