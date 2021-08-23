My View: Move or stay put? No easy answers

What to do when two people, both 79, having lived in a 2,450-square-foot home with four bedrooms since 1984, or for the past 37 years, and having raised two children, now find their two-story colonial home overwhelming for them now?
We are in the process of deciding whether to stay put or to move. There are three levels to our home. There are 14 stairs going up to the second floor. There are 12 stairs going down to the basement where laundry is washed and dried.
The fact that the original purchase of the home was only in the low $90,000 range, and now with no mortgage and the home valued at more than $320,000 in a beautiful suburb, it should be an easy decision to move. However, it’s not that easy. There are always pros and cons.
With my bad arthritic right knee limiting full bending and my wife’s poor health, we really would love a one-story home or condo with laundry on the first floor.
There are wonderful memories to our current home. Our two children were 12 and 16 when we moved to East Amherst from Rochester due to a job promotion for me in July 1984. We have had great neighbors. The kids got to know and find many friends of similar ages.
There was one party that my wife, Dianne, and I will never forget, although we were not in attendance. Dianne and I decided to go for a mini getaway in the summer to a nearby resort, leaving our 20-year-old daughter in charge of our 16-year-old son. That decision was a big mistake.
We had left Friday night and got home late in the afternoon on Sunday. On Monday morning, the doorbell rang and a police officer from Amherst was there. We learned that the prior Saturday night a gigantic party of younger kids occurred. Because of the noise, police were called and, per the officer, they saved our home.
Apparently, word had spread among my son’s friends that we parents were not home, and so ensued the big party. That memory will not be forgotten because nothing bad occurred, except that all my tomato plants were smashed.
Another cause for staying is my son and his family with two young boys live in Southern California and love to visit and stay at our home every couple of years. He will invite former high school friends and neighbors to our home to reminisce at the bar in the basement called Blottos, which they built when they were 17 years old. Many parties occurred back then, and I’m sure some drinking occurred.
The biggest downside to moving is the monumental endeavor it will take for us to move due to our age, size of our home, contents and where we want to move, which is Rochester. We love where we live, being so close to a hospital, and so much close shopping with a wealth of clothing, department and grocery store chains nearby as well as our nearby medical doctors and dentist.
Dianne and I would love to get into a ranch-type home or one-floor condo back in Rochester, where our daughter and her family are, as well as my sister and her family. Also, we still have way more friends in the Rochester area. However, in checking out new patio ranch homes with the square footage we need, they are selling starting at $350,000.