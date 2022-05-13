My View: Mother's Days can have different meanings

The year after my son died, the Mother’s Day greetings I received from others changed from Happy Mother’s Day to “I know this must be a hard day for you.”

Indeed it is; the first one was especially difficult. It was, however, greatly helped by my niece’s invitation to attend my great-nephew’s graduation from Syracuse University. I sat with my husband and other family members as we watched Matt claim his diploma.

It was a wonderful time, especially because the university planners chose to play music of “our” time as we waited for the ceremony to begin. I presume they calculated that the students’ grandparents who perhaps had footed some of the tuition bills would appreciate music of the '70s. I know I did. My niece gave me a lovely card mentioning my son, which brought tears to my eyes.

We all were also remembering my brother, Matt’s grandfather, who died too soon to see him graduate. Jim was proud of both of his grandsons and this would have been a true highlight for him. He was there in our hearts. We stayed in an area motel that evening and I chose to stay in the room and read on the following Mother’s Day morning.

Since then, there have been five more Mother’s Days without my only child. This year I planned some nice treats for myself as the weekend approached: a facial, maybe a meal out, some R&R.

My husband tested positive for Covid the Monday of that week. I got sick Wednesday and began my isolation.

For me, it was more than a bad cold; it was an excruciating headache, fever and congestion. I slept a lot, drank fluids and read when I could. Often my eyes burned so it was not fun to read. After a couple of days, I was getting better. I don’t even remember when our plumbing problem began. I just know the sound of my husband plunging one of our drains.

How could we call a plumber when we had Covid? We didn’t. That week will remain in our couple’s history as the Covid/Plunging week.

On that Sunday, I spoke with my lifelong college friend Judy who I had hoped would be able to visit from Florida and attend an anniversary party at our house in June. She gently broke the news that she had decided not to come due to her husband’s very serious illness. It would have been the first time in 25 years that all of my four best women friends would have been together.

With the sound of the plunger ringing in my ears, I escaped outside.

The sun was very warm. I looked at our neighbor’s flowering trees about to burst into bloom. I walked to the backyard and saw that two of my newly planted perennials were alive and starting their spring growth. Three deer were seated peacefully in our very large backyard.

I sat down for a few minutes and reflected that this would definitely be a Mother’s Day I would remember. I would remember it for the memories and gift of motherhood that a loss and years would never erase. I would remember a husband who tried his best to triumph over our drains and a friend who so very much wanted to be with me on a special day.

Yes, of course I will remember the Covid illness and isolation as they were part of that time also.

I will also remember a lovely Mother’s Day email with a picture of my son and me from my sister-in-law. She had very kind words to say of him and my work raising him.

My facial and that special dinner will come in time. For now, my memories and the actions and sentiments of others are my Mother’s Day gifts.

Carolyn Kirsch is learning to process difficult memories with the help of others.