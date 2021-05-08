My View: Mother’s Day shaped by the circle of life

“Go on with your life,” she would say. So, Fred and I exchanged vows and when our first child was born it was a boy and now expecting our second, my mother wished for a granddaughter. No sonograms at that time, you had to wait and see and just hope for a healthy child.

Three months before our baby was due, my mother had a stroke and a heart attack simultaneously. She was now in the hospital in a coma. Chances were that she would not survive and not get her wish of seeing a granddaughter. For those three months she remained comatose. The hospital staff encouraged us to keep speaking to her. It is not known if a person in that state can comprehend anything, but it couldn’t hurt to try.

When it came time for me to give birth, I was in the same hospital several floors below my mother. But, after all those months of lying lifeless, she opened her eyes, I was told. No other sign of life except for her eyes and her breathing. Her eyes seemed to search the room. Not making contact with any individual, but going back and forth as if looking for something.