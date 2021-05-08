My View: Mother’s Day shaped by the circle of life

Anna Jarvis is credited for the celebration of Mother’s Day. She lobbied the government for years to set aside a day to honor our mothers. Her persistence finally paid off and in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared the second Sunday in May to be Mother’s Day, a national holiday.
It was meant to pay tribute to her late mother and she encouraged people to visit or write letters to show appreciation to their moms. But later, she became furious when businesses used this day for profit and was sorry for all her efforts.
An acquaintance once said she would send flowers to her mother-in-law in lieu of a visit. My visits for Mother’s Day would have to be made at the cemetery.
My mother gave birth to me at age 18. The young parents must have faced a lot of challenges at that time, but I feel lucky that they took responsibility and chose to give me life. Over the years, their union produced two more daughters. I, along with my mother, grandmother and sisters, made wonderful memories proudly wearing the green Girl Scout uniform. But life wasn’t always easy. My mother had some health problems and the doctor visited our home quite often. House calls were not uncommon back then. My mother was fragile, she had a weak heart.
When it came time for me to consider marriage, I offered to postpone our wedding but Mom loved my betrothed as much as I did and wouldn’t hear of it.
“Go on with your life,” she would say. So, Fred and I exchanged vows and when our first child was born it was a boy and now expecting our second, my mother wished for a granddaughter. No sonograms at that time, you had to wait and see and just hope for a healthy child.
Three months before our baby was due, my mother had a stroke and a heart attack simultaneously. She was now in the hospital in a coma. Chances were that she would not survive and not get her wish of seeing a granddaughter. For those three months she remained comatose. The hospital staff encouraged us to keep speaking to her. It is not known if a person in that state can comprehend anything, but it couldn’t hurt to try.
When it came time for me to give birth, I was in the same hospital several floors below my mother. But, after all those months of lying lifeless, she opened her eyes, I was told. No other sign of life except for her eyes and her breathing. Her eyes seemed to search the room. Not making contact with any individual, but going back and forth as if looking for something.
After 30 hours of labor, I gave birth to a baby girl. She had some health issues and had to be hospitalized for a week. Upon her discharge, and according to our faith, we had her baptized before taking her anywhere outside the home. So, we did what we had to do and then made a trip to see my mother in the hospital. My husband and I introduced my mom to her new granddaughter. There was no visible emotion on her part, but her eyes just kept searching. It just happened to be on Mother’s Day.