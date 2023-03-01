Purpose. Everyone needs one. From a toddler who is seeking independence, struggling to walk without falling, to a 90-year-old, seeking independence, struggling to walk without falling.

This is just one of the principles that Maria Montessori embraced. Purposes change throughout the trajectory of one’s life, but are never any less important. Montessori saw the need and created something that worked with all the differing abilities of a child. She met a child where they were at, and capitalized on what they were capable of doing at that moment.

I am an enrichment director at an elder facility. I’ve had the privilege of working with individuals who are experiencing all levels of dementia. I am open to highlighting what a person has left, rather than focusing on the many things that are robbed by this horrific disease.

The more I learn about the use of Montessori, the more I think it can be very adaptable and effective with dementia care.

I started by creating over 20 “ability boxes.” My goal is to enrich, not keep folks busy with activities. These boxes encompass anything from placing foods into food groups to categorizing miniature objects with the letter they begin with to putting a specified number of carrots and potatoes in a pot, in their miniature garden.

The conversations that are launched from engaging in these programs have been remarkable. Everything has been documented, so there is minimal repetition and we can literally see their progress.

The sweet reward is seeing them master one of the activities and in turn teach and encourage another resident. They focus on the process and are enriched. At times they question why they are doing it, and I tell them they’re making new brain cells.

One thing that I am very aware of is their dignity. I avoid things that may appear juvenile or "preschoolish." It is a fine line to travel at times, because their ability may be that of a preschooler.

The next phase of this program was to set up centers. Some offer reminiscent therapy where a secretary can step back into their office, with a rotary phone, typewriter and steno pad. They are time travelers that go to different periods of their life. That is where we meet them.

Another center offers a vase and silk flowers to enable them to make an arrangement. Another allows them to sort socks and find the mates. There are plants that need to be pruned and watered. Yet another station offers more reminiscence where they can smell and touch things of their kitchens long ago. They are transported to different times, as they gaze at themselves in these mirrors.

Every center has a clear sign of what they are invited to do. We model the correct behaviors, without words, and they take it from there. They walk away having accomplished something, and then tomorrow they can do it all over again.

For phase three, I am now in the process of studying their social histories. I glean what was and is important to them. My intent is to create, for each of them, a box of tailor-made reminiscences. One of our residents worked at Fisher Price into her 90s. I brought in a vintage Fisher Price toy for her. These things that they can touch, look at, and listen to help affirm and validate who they were and who they are.

I recently offered a sewing reminiscent program. So many seamstresses were able to touch their pasts in the forms of tape measures, patterns and thimbles.

I have learned much from Montessori’s principles and find great satisfaction in applying them. As a result, they enrich and teach me.

And then I can grow new brain cells!