My View: Monsignor's lessons in love and competitiveness

First of all, his teams are always in top physical condition. For decades, until his body couldn’t keep up with his spirit, he ran countless wind-sprints and did extensive calisthenics right alongside his boys.

And in his favorite sport, football, he runs the old-school “Power I” formation, which features three running backs, two tight ends and a smash-mouth attitude. He tells his players, “When you knock somebody down, reach over and help him back on his feet. So you can knock him down again!”

Yet he always tempers that toughness and competitiveness of his teams with a respectful attitude toward their competitors and a spirit of sportsmanship. His favorite saying is, “Every time you walk out on that field, you don’t hope you’ll win. You don’t think you might win. You expect to win. But if you lose, take it like a man!”

Without exception, whether it is a preseason exhibition game or the league championship, he has always been a humble winner and a gracious loser. Because without fail, there were things more important to him than winning. “Winning isn’t determined by what is up on the scoreboard,” he will often say while pointing to his chest, “It’s determined by what’s truly in your heart!”