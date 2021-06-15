My View: Monsignor's lessons in love and competitiveness

I just had the privilege of enjoying lunch with a truly great man. He’s my uncle, 88 year-old Monsignor Leo McCarthy, who has spent a lifetime in service of our community as both a parish priest and youth sports coach. And is still going strong.
Monsignor is such a unique man, and has lived such a singular life, that he’s difficult to describe. So I tell people that if we could combine Pope John Paul II and Vince Lombardi into one person, he would be the result.
Certainly, as a Catholic priest he has served with distinction in many parishes. But his true, lasting impact is the work that he’s done as a sports coach for our youth.
For over 50 years he has coached literally thousands of young men, primarily in football and basketball. And from South Buffalo to Depew and the East Side, and from Wellsville to Batavia and Tonawanda, he has influenced their emotional, spiritual and physical development in so very many positive ways.
Today he can walk onto pretty much any field or court in the Greater Buffalo area and be greeted with enthusiasm and love by one or more of his former players. Many of whom are now coaches themselves.
And while he is a man of deep faith and conviction, anyone who expects him to be a shrinking violet or a pushover would be quickly disabused of that notion.
First of all, his teams are always in top physical condition. For decades, until his body couldn’t keep up with his spirit, he ran countless wind-sprints and did extensive calisthenics right alongside his boys.
And in his favorite sport, football, he runs the old-school “Power I” formation, which features three running backs, two tight ends and a smash-mouth attitude. He tells his players, “When you knock somebody down, reach over and help him back on his feet. So you can knock him down again!”
Yet he always tempers that toughness and competitiveness of his teams with a respectful attitude toward their competitors and a spirit of sportsmanship. His favorite saying is, “Every time you walk out on that field, you don’t hope you’ll win. You don’t think you might win. You expect to win. But if you lose, take it like a man!”
Without exception, whether it is a preseason exhibition game or the league championship, he has always been a humble winner and a gracious loser. Because without fail, there were things more important to him than winning. “Winning isn’t determined by what is up on the scoreboard,” he will often say while pointing to his chest, “It’s determined by what’s truly in your heart!”
As he enters his sixth decade as both a priest and a coach, he can no longer run sprints or lead his team out onto the field. But as chaplain for Cardinal O’Hara High School in Tonawanda, he’s still on the sidelines for every football game and on the team bench for every basketball game.
And for all of us who’ve been taught and inspired by Monsignor, it’s our responsibility as coaches, parents and mentors to continue to pass along these lessons in sports – and, more importantly, in life – to future generations.
Paul McCarthy of Lancaster is the boys varsity basketball coach at St. Seton High School in Myrtle Beach, S.C.