My View: Moments of spontaneity make life worthwhile

How does every summer seem to fly by so quickly? My favorite season evokes many pleasing images: sunny days, ballgames and ice cream, barbecues, golf, bike rides, the pool and so on.

One of the time-honored rites of summer is seeing lemonade stands run by kids in their front yards. I'm confident that many like myself will always stop by for an unplanned refreshing cool drink, even if it means turning their car around and returning to the stand after spotting it.

If I'm walking or on my bike and happen to come upon these young merchants but don't have cash on me, I feel it's almost like a sacred duty to go home and return with the necessary funds to quench my sudden thirst for lemonade.

As we get older, we tend to become less spontaneous and open to novelty, leaning more toward familiar ways and patterns. I am as given to these tendencies as anyone else.

But I contend that it is vital to maintain a level of spontaneity in our lives, an ongoing openness to learning and willingness to change. It is necessary to rediscover a child's carefree whimsy and sense of wonder to truly experience life in all its fullness. Those who believe they already know all they need to know and close their hearts and minds to the dynamic pulse of their surrounding world may not realize what they're missing.