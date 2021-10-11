My View: Moments of spontaneity make life worthwhile

How does every summer seem to fly by so quickly? My favorite season evokes many pleasing images: sunny days, ballgames and ice cream, barbecues, golf, bike rides, the pool and so on.
One of the time-honored rites of summer is seeing lemonade stands run by kids in their front yards. I'm confident that many like myself will always stop by for an unplanned refreshing cool drink, even if it means turning their car around and returning to the stand after spotting it.
If I'm walking or on my bike and happen to come upon these young merchants but don't have cash on me, I feel it's almost like a sacred duty to go home and return with the necessary funds to quench my sudden thirst for lemonade.
As we get older, we tend to become less spontaneous and open to novelty, leaning more toward familiar ways and patterns. I am as given to these tendencies as anyone else.
But I contend that it is vital to maintain a level of spontaneity in our lives, an ongoing openness to learning and willingness to change. It is necessary to rediscover a child's carefree whimsy and sense of wonder to truly experience life in all its fullness. Those who believe they already know all they need to know and close their hearts and minds to the dynamic pulse of their surrounding world may not realize what they're missing.
This notion of spontaneity can be something as elementary as willingness to try a new food or recipe that a friend recommends. You may love it or hate it, but at least you gave it a try. Or it could mean having the flexibility to change plans you've made to accommodate a friend or family member who needs a favor or wants to do something together. And how can anyone turn down the priceless offer of taking a few minutes to play with a small child?
I am by no means suggesting that it's a good idea to simply drift along with the breeze and live your life with no structure or foundation. Indeed, some folks do seem to embrace this foolish philosophy and often find themselves in a dire situation later in life, at a time when they should have long since grown up and become responsible. It is possible to be a mature adult while at the same time remaining flexible and spontaneous.
I believe the key is to keep alive a sense of wonder and maintain an ability to accept change, and to focus on the present moment while letting go of the past. And along with this positive attitude will come a greater appreciation of the surprises and amazing coincidences that befall us in life.
Coincidences and surprises are part and parcel of our lives. How uplifting is it to unexpectedly run into someone you haven't seen in a while, and often right after you were thinking of them for no apparent reason?
While visiting her husband's grave recently, a dear friend of my wife and I had an encounter with a woman who lives right by the cemetery. The woman told our friend, "That grave sure gets a lot of visitors!"
Our friend was deeply moved and gratified to hear this, as her husband passed away over a year ago. And as one of the many who stop by to spend time with the wonderful guy whose grave our friend was visiting, I am grateful to the person who took a moment to share what she had witnessed with our friend. And our friend's husband was smiling as he watched from above.