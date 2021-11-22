My View: Mom’s omniscience was a formidable force

As young children we believe that we are smarter than our parents. I was to find out that my mother’s powers were more than I bargained for. In postwar England in the 1940s we were taught not to spend money we didn’t have. Credit was taboo.

By age 10 I had a paper route before school, a job after school and weekends and holidays in the local butcher’s shop. I wanted a new bike. Not one cobbled from old parts put together. I approached my father to allow me to get one on credit. A firm no was his reply.

After numerous attempts, my mother told me to stop asking and just leave it to her. I don’t know how or why, but he relented. I had to promise to pay it off quickly, which I did.

In those days someone to be looked up to wore a handmade suit. Very few people in our village had one. The nearest tailor was in the large town of Walton-on-Thames, a half-hour bus ride from our village. I asked my father for permission to get one, only to be rebuffed. Mother stepped up again with, “leave it to me.”

Some weeks later, Mother told me Father had relented and I could go to Burtons, the handmade tailor shop in Walton, and order a suit. I was elated and off I went.