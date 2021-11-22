My View: Mom’s omniscience was a formidable force

As young children we believe that we are smarter than our parents. I was to find out that my mother’s powers were more than I bargained for. In postwar England in the 1940s we were taught not to spend money we didn’t have. Credit was taboo.
By age 10 I had a paper route before school, a job after school and weekends and holidays in the local butcher’s shop. I wanted a new bike. Not one cobbled from old parts put together. I approached my father to allow me to get one on credit. A firm no was his reply.
After numerous attempts, my mother told me to stop asking and just leave it to her. I don’t know how or why, but he relented. I had to promise to pay it off quickly, which I did.
In those days someone to be looked up to wore a handmade suit. Very few people in our village had one. The nearest tailor was in the large town of Walton-on-Thames, a half-hour bus ride from our village. I asked my father for permission to get one, only to be rebuffed. Mother stepped up again with, “leave it to me.”
Some weeks later, Mother told me Father had relented and I could go to Burtons, the handmade tailor shop in Walton, and order a suit. I was elated and off I went.
At the tailor’s, I was greeted by a condescending salesman. Probably because I was so young. I told him I wanted a handmade suit. Suddenly a woman came from the cash desk and told him that she would help me.
My young hormone-powered brain must have been mesmerized by her female form. She took my measurements. Bolts of cloth were pulled and discussed.
She showed me ones that she said would look good on me. Her appearance and my befuddled young brain must have taken over. Fast forward six weeks and the suit was ready. I left the store proudly parading myself around Walton in my handmade suit for everyone to see, with my old clothes tucked away in a Burton’s bag.
When I got home my father said, “Prince of Wales check! That’s an adult choice. You did well, my boy. Not like the mods and rockers around the village.”
Dad was proud of my choice.
Some 50 years later, after my father had passed, my mother would come to stay with us in Buffalo for six weeks every summer. She always talked of people from the village, reliving the old days. One evening she mentioned a person called Gladys a number of times. I didn’t know who Gladys was. I asked.
Mother: “You know Gladys from up Rainbow estate.”
Me: “Ma, I left home 50 years ago. I don't remember many of those people.”
Mother: “Yes you do, she had three daughters around your age. Attractive girls. Gladys was a big-chested woman that worked at Burt …” My mother stopped dead and said, “Oops! You didn’t know.”
Me: “Know what?”
It appeared my parents had gone to Burtons and picked out the clothes they wanted me to choose from.
My mother knew exactly what would catch my attention, a shapely woman and a bit of flattery and I could be led to water. Having raised three boys through hard times and money shortages, as all mothers do, she managed to guide her brood through a financially tough time.
We grew up without us being aware of her unseen skills until it was too late to skirt around them. They say mother knows best. I think “mother knows” says it all.