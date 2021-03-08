My View: Mom’s good humor results in resilience

We love to tease my mom. One time she was posing for an Easter picture – all dressed up, looking fine – when a gust of wind blew through, right as the camera snapped. We laughed for years about the picture that made her look like she had a mustache and beard with her shoulder-length hair wrapped around her mouth and chin.
We lived in Kentucky, and family members would travel to visit. My mom thought she saw her sister-in-law in the hallway of our apartment and snuck up behind her and yelled "BOO," scaring the heck out of the lady, who ran from her as fast as she could. As the woman ran, my ma said, “Oh, you’re not my sister-in-law. Sorry.” It took years for her to live that one down.
Since we are Tuscarora and live outside our territories, my family members and I are often mistaken for different nationalities. A while back, my ma went to a gas station and paid for gas, then got in her car and drove home without getting the gas. She returned the next day and told them what happened. On the window of the attendant’s station was a note: “Little Asian lady paid for gas and then drove away, I credited her card back when she left.” This made us smile.
Several years ago, right before Christmas, my ma was diagnosed with lymphoma. She began chemo treatments for several months and we traveled back and forth to give support.
If you need a reminder that life is oh so good, spend a day or two at an oncology center and see people of all ages fighting for their lives with laughter, smiles, friendliness and strength.
My ma’s five sisters nicknamed her Pollyanna, and her nickname pulled through for us as she battled her illness, always in good humor and seeing the positive in life.
These last couple of months have been a challenge during Covid-19. My ma has suffered two strokes, one where we were told her chances of recovery were slim. We traveled the eight hours to Kentucky, where she lives outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Again, she pulled through, astounding her doctors and all of us as she regained her mobility and her memory.
As we all grapple to deal with the pandemic, many families have had to deal with adult children moving home. We as Haudenosaunee know that this was our way. We are the people of the long house. As our daughters married, we added another room on to the longhouse for their families. It was customary for our daughters to stay with us and our sons to go with their wives’ families.
A while back, my cousin and I attended a Native Women of Comedy Show. Teresa Choyguha told a joke about her daughter who used to live with her, who was now a big girl and lived next door. My cousin and I found great humor in this and looked at each other laughing, because both our daughters live next door to us.
I don’t know where my mother got the strength to leave her family behind and move 500 miles from home. She came from a family of 10 children. As I drove the snowy hills of Kentucky, I wondered what would possess her to do this? But again, my wonderful sister has taken her in because this is what we do.