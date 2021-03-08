My View: Mom’s good humor results in resilience

My ma’s five sisters nicknamed her Pollyanna, and her nickname pulled through for us as she battled her illness, always in good humor and seeing the positive in life.

These last couple of months have been a challenge during Covid-19. My ma has suffered two strokes, one where we were told her chances of recovery were slim. We traveled the eight hours to Kentucky, where she lives outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Again, she pulled through, astounding her doctors and all of us as she regained her mobility and her memory.

As we all grapple to deal with the pandemic, many families have had to deal with adult children moving home. We as Haudenosaunee know that this was our way. We are the people of the long house. As our daughters married, we added another room on to the longhouse for their families. It was customary for our daughters to stay with us and our sons to go with their wives’ families.

A while back, my cousin and I attended a Native Women of Comedy Show. Teresa Choyguha told a joke about her daughter who used to live with her, who was now a big girl and lived next door. My cousin and I found great humor in this and looked at each other laughing, because both our daughters live next door to us.