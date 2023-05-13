There was a mirror that remained on our dining room wall on Potters Road in South Buffalo for as long as my family lived there.

It not only visually enlarged the space of that living/dining room combo, but reflected the images of countless birthday dinners, holidays, graduations and other celebrations held by our family throughout the time we lived and loved in that space. That mirror was special.

It captured one of the very first memories of my life. I was approximately 3 and my mother was 25. She embodied all of the spirit and energy of a young mother in the late 1970s, and I was the luckiest kid in the world. She was magic and she was mine.

Those precious days at home belonged solely to my mother, me and our family dog. I remember them still.

Early memories are curious things. At one moment, there were toys at my feet, in my hands and not much noise around me. And next? I was whirled up with my mother and spinning to music that filled our house. She carried me while doing some household chores and sang as the music blared. I felt her joy and, though dizzy, went along for whatever ride she was conducting.

We danced to the rhythm of songs that I would later learn were iconic of the age – namely, the entire “Saturday Night Fever” album. But the only thing I knew at the time was the love I felt as she held me, the sounds I heard and what I saw in that mirror on that dining room wall.

Her long, black, waist-length hair would swoosh and swing to “If I Can’t Have You” and “More Than a Woman.” Her hair would whip around as I glanced in the mirror and held on for dear life.

Of course, her hairstyle changed over the years. As I began school, she went back to work full time and I would watch her set – always in big plastic rollers – her hair on Sunday nights as she planned her work week ahead.

This was all while masterfully running a family. That’s what so many great mothers do – they balance it all like Wallendas and make it look easy. Though her style changed with the times, that image of my mom’s long hair in our dining room mirror has remained with me throughout my life.

Recently, I’ve witnessed Mom’s hair fall out, entirely. As a cancer patient, she’s lost it with that exquisite grace and valor to which only fellow cancer warriors can attest. She’s more beautiful than ever and has never – not once – engaged in self-pity.

On Mother’s Day, we honor the remarkable people who seem to do such things effortlessly – picking up their babies and swinging and dancing their way through life – through both the easy and grueling times.

They do it with all of the love in the world, no matter what kinds of obstacles are thrown their way, and with a kind of beauty that could never really be captured in a simple pane of glass.

And I? All those 45 years later, I often feel like that same little girl in that memory.

I’m dancing, grooving from room to room with my favorite woman on the planet. And more so than ever, I’m holding on for dear life. I love you, Mom. Being your daughter is one of the greatest joys and honors of my life.

Let’s keep dancing. I’m not yet ready to let go.