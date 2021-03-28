My View: Mom jokes, dancing and feeling weird

I recently found myself sifting through various homemade gifts I have been given over the years by my daughters (now 18 and 12).
You know the ones: photos of their adorable faces surrounded by popsicle sticks, small bowls made out of clay, pictures drawn by their tiny hands and my favorite – stories from their creative minds. One such story was penned by my youngest, and it detailed all the things she loved about me. “My mommy is funny,” I read.
I have never thought of myself as funny. I have friends who could be stand-up comedians, so anything humorous that comes out of my mouth pales in comparison. Maybe my daughter meant funny looking? So I gave this charitable attribute some pondering.
What I came up with is that she must have confused funny with being weird. Because I am. Weird, that is. I think. The dictionary defines the word to mean “of strange or extraordinary character.” That sounds right.
People who are not in my family or friend circle might not know this secret about me. I often think I should have become an actress because I am able to hide (quite well) the inappropriate behavior I sometimes exhibit to others. This could include swearing (gasp), burping (say what?) and acting, well, unusual. This is the version of myself I bring to life only around certain company.
Put me in a business setting or in the public’s eye, and I am the prim and proper lady I am “supposed” to be.
My strangeness goes all the way back to childhood. In grade school, after someone put a dead possum in our mailbox, I wrote a poem about it. I wish I had kept that poem so I could read it now. What a hoot that would be. Just using the word “hoot” is bizarre. Am I right?
As a teenager, if my dad had his oldies playing while we were hanging out (yes, I loved being with my parents as a teen, which, in itself, may be deemed abnormal), I would nonchalantly rise, strum on my air guitar and lip sync. My dad would always shake his head and say something like, “What’s wrong with you?” prompting me to extend my performance. At least it would make my mom laugh.
When I became a mother, one would have thought that title would have forced me to grow up. But having two kids to embarrass only added to my weirdness. I have been known to contort my face in such a way that puts a halt to my daughters’ arguing. I will pretend karate chop my husband to see his face light up with a smile.
On any given day, I might be found entering a room by dancing my way in or making snorting noises to get my family’s attention. These are just a few of my typical, peculiar acts that cause both my children to roll their eyes, while trying to hide their laughter.
I often use the phrase “I crack myself up,” because I think laughing at myself is the best thing ever. If I get a chuckle from someone being witness to my crazy, that just adds an extra sparkle to an otherwise mundane day and encourages me to strive for even greater comedic heights. Being weird is so much fun.