My View: Mom jokes, dancing and feeling weird

My strangeness goes all the way back to childhood. In grade school, after someone put a dead possum in our mailbox, I wrote a poem about it. I wish I had kept that poem so I could read it now. What a hoot that would be. Just using the word “hoot” is bizarre. Am I right?

As a teenager, if my dad had his oldies playing while we were hanging out (yes, I loved being with my parents as a teen, which, in itself, may be deemed abnormal), I would nonchalantly rise, strum on my air guitar and lip sync. My dad would always shake his head and say something like, “What’s wrong with you?” prompting me to extend my performance. At least it would make my mom laugh.

When I became a mother, one would have thought that title would have forced me to grow up. But having two kids to embarrass only added to my weirdness. I have been known to contort my face in such a way that puts a halt to my daughters’ arguing. I will pretend karate chop my husband to see his face light up with a smile.

On any given day, I might be found entering a room by dancing my way in or making snorting noises to get my family’s attention. These are just a few of my typical, peculiar acts that cause both my children to roll their eyes, while trying to hide their laughter.