My View: Missing the features of our classic cars

As I was returning home to Amherst with my wife from our cabin in Minnesota, I marveled at the changes in cars since I first started driving many years ago.

We were taught to put our hands at 10 and 2 o’clock on the steering wheel and that was needed, as trying to turn the old Buick with one hand was nigh impossible. But it could be done with a Necker’s knob, which protruded from the steering wheel for one-arm operation.

Then when you turned right very fast your girlfriend would slide across the bench seat to nestle under your right arm that was conveniently laid on the back of the bench seat. It was called a “come over darling” or “COD” corner.

AM radio was all we had but you could get stations from far away at night as the signal bounced off the ionosphere. There were no seat belts or baby seats or bucket seats. The bench seat would move forward or back when you released the seat lock. No up and down or tilt or heat and lumbar pad vibration.

You rolled the windows up and down and in summer it was always down as air conditioning was an expensive option. But it gave you a chance to roll up your sleeve and hang your arm out while pressing it up against the door to make your biceps look big. That is when you weren’t putting your arms straight out to go left and at 90 degrees to go right.