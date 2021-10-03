My View: Missing the features of our classic cars

As I was returning home to Amherst with my wife from our cabin in Minnesota, I marveled at the changes in cars since I first started driving many years ago.
We were taught to put our hands at 10 and 2 o’clock on the steering wheel and that was needed, as trying to turn the old Buick with one hand was nigh impossible. But it could be done with a Necker’s knob, which protruded from the steering wheel for one-arm operation.
Then when you turned right very fast your girlfriend would slide across the bench seat to nestle under your right arm that was conveniently laid on the back of the bench seat. It was called a “come over darling” or “COD” corner.
AM radio was all we had but you could get stations from far away at night as the signal bounced off the ionosphere. There were no seat belts or baby seats or bucket seats. The bench seat would move forward or back when you released the seat lock. No up and down or tilt or heat and lumbar pad vibration.
You rolled the windows up and down and in summer it was always down as air conditioning was an expensive option. But it gave you a chance to roll up your sleeve and hang your arm out while pressing it up against the door to make your biceps look big. That is when you weren’t putting your arms straight out to go left and at 90 degrees to go right.
There was a little knob down by your left foot to dim your bright lights when another car was approaching at night; now it’s all automatic. If you got automatic transmission there were usually four gears, the last being overdrive. Now they have 10-speed gear boxes, and manual transmissions cost more.
The glove box was strewn with maps and atlases and stuff. Now you have Apple Play and GPS and moving map displays on a screen in front of you.
To maintain a certain speed you used your right foot and pushed harder going uphill and let up a little when going down. Now cruise control does all the work for you and if you want to stay three car lengths back, just punch that button and it will keep the proper distance.
The idea of a cylinder not working was a sure sign of a major repair bill ensuing. Now, your engine will automatically shut down cylinders to preserve gas mileage while you notice nothing other than a green light on your dash saying you are in “econo” mode. When you had to go backwards, you carefully looked in all your mirrors, cranked you head around 180 degrees and hoped for the best. Today a camera shows you where you are going. One will even line up your trailer hitch exactly under the ball for hooking up a trailer. There also were no beeps and squeaks and warning noises when you got too close to things.
You can even opt for lane-holding cruise control that will actually keep your car on the road between the white lines.
Air bags were things you blew up and popped behind someone’s head to scare the bejesus out of them. Not inflatable things that surround you like you are in the center of a marshmallow when you hit something.