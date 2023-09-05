For the first time in 27 years, there is no “first day of school” in my household. My three children have completed college and graduate school years ago, and as of July 1, I retired as an elementary school teacher. However, this August, the pull of the school supply aisle keeps me wandering past the vast array of academic-related items with nostalgia.

What is it about new school supplies? When purchasing for my own children, it was the thrill of the hunt. I would run from store to store looking for the requested items at the lowest price: pencils, crayons, marble notebooks, colored pencils, pink erasers, to name a few. The biggest thrill came with the search for plastic, two pocket folders (with prongs) in nearly every color of the rainbow. Angst would set in if a particular color was seemingly unavailable. The question, “Did you find the orange folder?” would be asked throughout the neighborhood and at all gathering locations. I would feel like Rocky rejoicing at the top of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art when that folder was found.

The night before the first day of school, painstakingly chosen backpacks from Lands End were carefully packed with the brand new, labeled, and sharpened supplies. The backpacks, now each weighing 10 pounds, would be positioned by the front door, waiting to be grabbed as each child raced out the door (in clean, recently purchased sneakers) to catch the bus.

The same thrill would be felt when purchasing as a teacher. Combing through the district-approved school supply catalog was met with as much excitement as looking through the Sears Christmas catalog as a child. Construction paper, file folders, student desk tags, Sharpie markers, chart paper, and lots of glitter were just a sampling of the items ordered annually. In addition, using my own money, off to the stores I went, in search of the perfect organizational containers, storage bins, baskets for books, classroom decor and extra required supplies just in case a student forgot something.

Why do school supplies carry such meaning, so much so that I began to recognize the employee in charge of school-related items at the local Walmart? For me, they represent a new beginning, a chance to start over, a fresh opportunity for improvement, the discovery of a new talent. Maybe this year, a student will set a goal to keep the papers inside those folders more organized. The colored pencils may help a child discover that they really enjoy drawing, and the marble notebook will inspire a future writer.

As the teacher, the book baskets will hold books that a student may not be able to read, yet, but they will at the end of the school year. The storage bins will contain math materials used to teach new concepts. The organizational systems would help me successfully keep my annual vow of knowing where I place things. The opportunities associated with a new beginning for both children and teachers are endless.

There’s no first day of school in my household this year, but I will still hold good thoughts, for both students and teachers, as they make their fresh starts. I still have a big storage bin filled with school supplies in the basement. A big bin full of new opportunities. Need anything?