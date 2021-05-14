My View: Missing journalism with the five W’s

Western New York is my forever home, but as a young girl growing up in Brooklyn, I recall the strong commitment of my dad, a political reporter for the Associated Press, who shared office space in New York’s City Hall with reporters representing at least three other news organizations and six or seven local papers.

Room No. 9, across the hall from the mayor’s office. Nothing special about the room nondescript desks, tables, chairs in classroom style rows, all topped by “typewriters” that looked to me like they were among the first made, but the speed with which every reporter could type their words on the rolled paper using only two fingers was beyond awesome.

Yet, more awesome was their commitment to the truth of the story. Who, what, where, when and why.

That’s the job, my dad would point out. Not glamorous or intriguing but factual and true. You want to go beyond that? You are a columnist – then you can use every adjective in the book combined with the fire, fury, outrage or gentleness, compassion and sympathy you feel as you submit your story, sprinkled with your opinion.

By the way, we have some of the “best” columnists right here in Western New York. Sean Kirst is my personal favorite.