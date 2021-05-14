My View: Missing journalism with the five W’s

Western New York is my forever home, but as a young girl growing up in Brooklyn, I recall the strong commitment of my dad, a political reporter for the Associated Press, who shared office space in New York’s City Hall with reporters representing at least three other news organizations and six or seven local papers.
Room No. 9, across the hall from the mayor’s office. Nothing special about the room nondescript desks, tables, chairs in classroom style rows, all topped by “typewriters” that looked to me like they were among the first made, but the speed with which every reporter could type their words on the rolled paper using only two fingers was beyond awesome.
Yet, more awesome was their commitment to the truth of the story. Who, what, where, when and why.
That’s the job, my dad would point out. Not glamorous or intriguing but factual and true. You want to go beyond that? You are a columnist – then you can use every adjective in the book combined with the fire, fury, outrage or gentleness, compassion and sympathy you feel as you submit your story, sprinkled with your opinion.
By the way, we have some of the “best” columnists right here in Western New York. Sean Kirst is my personal favorite.
So why am I sharing this trip down memory lane, definitions included? Because this current era of reporting the news has gone so far beyond “the facts,” it’s almost impossible to determine the truth. Our sources of news are off the charts – regular networks, cable networks, choose your favorite broadcaster or broadcasting team, national, international, left, right, “celebrity communicators” and the loudest of them all, the internet.
The creation of confusion, doubt, rage and the need for instant gratification has minimalized the truth.
Newspapers all over the country are struggling to keep up. They’re not glamorous. It takes a little time to read them, they’re black and white (mostly) and the articles are written by people with God-given gifts of expression.
The word, the facts, the truth – not splashy, not “wow!”
Did you see the movie “Spotlight”? It was a perfect example of nose-to-the-ground reporting – following the facts, verifying the facts, reporting the facts, provoking a community to think, question and seek a response.
If you’re reading my words, I’ll assume you are still a “morning cup of coffee, at the kitchen table” or “after dinner in your favorite chair” newspaper reader.
You have a whole day or evening to read the paper, even between work, family and social obligations. Don’t take it for granted. Remember when we had two local papers? Limited advertising revenue was the given reason for the demise of the “other” paper.
Contrary to the “in the now” communicators surmising that I’m living in the dark ages, I put in my time on Facebook, Google, Yahoo, etc. (the very titles are sharply revealing) but there is a distance I can’t explain. A “do or say anything to get your attention” feeling that allows me to not get involved or, worse, question, “is this real?”