After serving more than 30 years on active duty in service to the United States as an Air Force officer, I always appreciate when people thank me for my service. I would like to be remembered for service because it defines me, and I am reminded that there is an obligation to live my life by example.

Just this past May, my family visited my son in the Republic of Korea. He is currently serving in the U.S. Army at Camp Humphreys. This visit brought back great memories as well as some sadness.

I was stationed in Seoul during the mid-1990s, assigned to the staff of the United Nations, Combined Forces Command, and the United States Forces – Korea headquarters. Because this was an accompanied assignment, I was allowed to take my family.

We arrived late at night in July 1995, the rainy season in that part of East Asia. Despite the 13-hour time zone change, I went off to work early the next morning, to learn the job as an operations branch chief.

My wife, Laura, had to acclimate our three children to the new assignment, including school enrollment, medical support, spiritual support, child care support, Boy and Girl Scouts, music lessons and much more.

Complicating all moves was Laura gaining employment and attempting to have a successful career. Of course, only if the overseas country Status of Forces agreement allows this – you get my point. And, of course, this was still a war zone. Many do not realize that the armistice signed on July 27, 1953, was designed only to “ensure a complete cessation of hostilities and of all acts of armed force in Korea until a final peaceful settlement is achieved.” This is as complicated as it sounds. Regardless of personal or popular opinion, that is where I was called to serve.

Last month, my return to Seoul brought sadness as I toured our two housing units and was met by “keep out” signs. Many buildings today are shuttered since the U.S. military presence moved south to Camp Humphreys.

On this trip to visit my son, I was accompanied by Laura, my daughter and my daughter’s family. As I listened to my son and daughter speak of their memories, I realized how much of their growing up and maturing I missed as I served – and realized they were truly the ones whom we should recognize for their service.

This scenario is repeated all over the world as military families are uprooted, learn new cultures and adapt to the ever-changing environments in which they are repositioned. Thankfully, all three of my children have matured into adults I am extremely proud of.

At an opportunity to speak to students at North Tonawanda’s Spruce Elementary School about the challenges of being a military dependent, I highlighted that my youngest son attended three different high schools – among many other challenges my family faced.

To my wife and children – thank you for your service and for allowing me to serve! I recognize your sacrifices every day.