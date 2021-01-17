My View: Miles of running were all in a year’s work

I did it: I walked or ran every day in 2020. This was a goal I set three weeks into January last year after realizing, thanks to the unseasonably favorable weather, I had strung together 21 straight days of walks or runs.
I figured if I could keep the consecutive streak alive for a month from there that I’d be more than halfway through February and then on my way to spring and therefore, typically even better weather to carry me to about November.
From there, it would definitely be a bit more challenging in Buffalo’s climate, but I still had months to figure something out and of course, it may not even be necessary if somewhere along the line I suffered an injury or more likely, that a pandemic came out of nowhere and quarantined me and my Nikes.
I strive for five miles every time I head out, yet sometimes life, work, the unforeseen, and prime-time football can prevent that. So with that in mind, I set a half-hour minimum (or two miles) for what would count as a day.
Minimum or maximum, the miles added up and I came in just under 2,000 miles for the year (1,991.3). Trust me, I know how insane that sounds but in my defense, what else is one to do in a pandemic with most things shut down and nowhere to go but on a walk or run?
Looking back, here’s how those miles piled up. There were two 50-mile weeks (one in August, the other, surprisingly, in November) and a good chunk of Saturdays when I logged 10 miles split evenly over two fives. Overall, there were only 10 minimum days, 83 with more than the minimum but less than five, and 273 of 5 miles or more.
Most of my steps are taken in Delaware Park or around Kenmore. But sometimes I venture away from my usual stomping grounds. Some memorable outings include a 10-mile round trip to and from Mississippi Mudds. “Of course I want fries with that burger,” I say. “I didn’t walk here not to!”
I have walked home from Canalside after first renting a bike to get there. Surprisingly, downtown is only 6½ miles on foot back to the Village. There was the February cold and before the pandemic closed the Boulevard Mall that forced me inside of it for some laps as well as odd looks from the, let’s say, “seasoned” regulars there.
“Whatever,” I say to myself. “This will get me fries later this summer.” Plus, it keeps me off the treadmill, something I hate but is sometimes necessary.
Finally, there was an outing I got drenched in during a late-summer downpour. If you plan to head out every day, but the mall’s closed and the treadmill dreadful, something like that is bound to happen at least once, regardless of the 15% chance according to the Weather Channel. On the bright side, there was no need to rinse off once home. In addition to my miles, I also log my hours and hitting 1,991.3 meant I spent 23 days of the 366 last year just walking.
This is a new year and a part of me wants to see if I can hit 2,000 in 2021 as well as maybe do three 50-mile weeks or aiming higher, possibly one 100-mile week. If so, there will be fries and ice cream too after that. I do plan to walk or run again every day this year. History shows that I can do it.