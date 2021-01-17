My View: Miles of running were all in a year’s work

I did it: I walked or ran every day in 2020. This was a goal I set three weeks into January last year after realizing, thanks to the unseasonably favorable weather, I had strung together 21 straight days of walks or runs.

I figured if I could keep the consecutive streak alive for a month from there that I’d be more than halfway through February and then on my way to spring and therefore, typically even better weather to carry me to about November.

From there, it would definitely be a bit more challenging in Buffalo’s climate, but I still had months to figure something out and of course, it may not even be necessary if somewhere along the line I suffered an injury or more likely, that a pandemic came out of nowhere and quarantined me and my Nikes.

I strive for five miles every time I head out, yet sometimes life, work, the unforeseen, and prime-time football can prevent that. So with that in mind, I set a half-hour minimum (or two miles) for what would count as a day.

Minimum or maximum, the miles added up and I came in just under 2,000 miles for the year (1,991.3). Trust me, I know how insane that sounds but in my defense, what else is one to do in a pandemic with most things shut down and nowhere to go but on a walk or run?