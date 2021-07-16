My View: Memories of youth nurture our psyches

I sort of run out of gas after that. The poetry ain’t pretty, but then neither am I.

After that I spent parts of a decade in the Olean-Salamanca-Bradford, Pa., metroplex, either as a student at St. Bonaventure University or as a newspaper reporter and later an editor at one of the papers in those towns. For me, as for many others, the region was a refuge because one of my favorite places is there: Allegany State Park. It was where I went to decompress after tough times. And still do.

Speaking of tough times, I first started running for fun in Lockport, jogging from Wide Waters down one towpath east or west to a bridge and then jogging back on the other towpath. When running becomes second nature, when it isn’t a chore anymore, one of its joys is just moving and breathing and letting the mind wander where it will go.

And that got my mind wondering about how we have so much confidence (hubris?) when starting out in life. I was a child care worker at a residential treatment center where I learned about social services from a dedicated core of people who care about the world.

But I learned more about myself at gatherings after work at a Lockport tavern when we all would sit around and talk about the highs and lows of our shifts and how we handled the challenges.