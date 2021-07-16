My View: Memories of youth nurture our psyches

We can travel again. Can I get a hearty three cheers and a round of beers for the folks in the back room?
This joyful summer of rediscovery replaces the shuttered summer of 2020 as we stretch our dormant traveling muscles. Our new opportunities got me thinking about the places I once called home.
I share this bit of nostalgia because, in the words of John and Paul, we all have places we remember, though some have changed.
My first home outside of South Buffalo was Crystal Beach, Ont. I tell people I grew up as much in Crystal Beach as South Buffalo for various reasons. First, we opened the place on Victoria Day and shuttered it on Thanksgiving/Columbus weekend, meaning we spent the better part of five months there.
Second, I hung out with friends from Ridgeway-Crystal Beach High School and learned to sing “O Canada” en francais. However I’ve lost track of the people from RCBHS and only remember “terre de nos aieux …” from the anthem.
Springsteen has Asbury Park, I had Crystal Beach. To paraphrase the Boss:
The Circus by the Sea nearby has little MGs
Race down Erie Road
The amusement park rises bold and stark
Kids are huddled on Bay Beach near Eli’s …
I sort of run out of gas after that. The poetry ain’t pretty, but then neither am I.
After that I spent parts of a decade in the Olean-Salamanca-Bradford, Pa., metroplex, either as a student at St. Bonaventure University or as a newspaper reporter and later an editor at one of the papers in those towns. For me, as for many others, the region was a refuge because one of my favorite places is there: Allegany State Park. It was where I went to decompress after tough times. And still do.
Speaking of tough times, I first started running for fun in Lockport, jogging from Wide Waters down one towpath east or west to a bridge and then jogging back on the other towpath. When running becomes second nature, when it isn’t a chore anymore, one of its joys is just moving and breathing and letting the mind wander where it will go.
And that got my mind wondering about how we have so much confidence (hubris?) when starting out in life. I was a child care worker at a residential treatment center where I learned about social services from a dedicated core of people who care about the world.
But I learned more about myself at gatherings after work at a Lockport tavern when we all would sit around and talk about the highs and lows of our shifts and how we handled the challenges.
I never lived in Niagara Falls, but I worked at the daily newspaper there for three years when I was in my 30s. The time wasn’t magical but the people I worked with were. I actually think I’d give up a tomorrow to relive one day hearing Sean say, “Hey, I got my first real six-string.”