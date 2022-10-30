My View: Memories of the vibrant woman she once was help when watching a parent's last hours

Now she’s almost bald, a dark spot still lingering on top of her head. That head used to be full of dark, thick, curly hair. She fought with that hair – to get it to stay in place and stay a color, until she realized the white was beautiful (and easier).

Now, she can hardly see. Everything’s blurry. Those eyes used to help her create beautiful knitted or crocheted blankets and sweaters. Those eyes could find dirt no one else could see. Those eyes could perfect the folds on the drapes, but never seemed to notice a picture hanging (by a thumbtack) crooked on the wall. Those eyes used to watch us sleep. They endured shot after shot to save them. Now, they can barely stay open.

Now, she waits for someone else to turn the TV louder, or struggles with a “remote” she no longer understands. But those ears spent many hours on the phone talking to us, her sister or her friends – whenever we or they might be living at the time. Those ears could hear a snarky teenaged wise crack from several rooms away. Those ears listened to whining and complaining – not always patiently, but they listened. Those ears alerted her to a scared little girl standing next to her bed in the middle of the night. Those ears heard us cry when a boy, a girl, a spouse, a kid, a job or life hurt us. Did she even know what to do with what she heard?

Now, there are hours upon hours of silence around her. Now, who hears her?

Her fingers are twisted and stiff. But those fingers and hands served her well. They cleaned, cooked and crocheted. Even now that they’re crooked, they had beautiful, strong fingernails, always polished and pretty. Is that why we three sisters obsess over our nails? Now, those hands – those once-busy, busy hands –struggle to hold a spoon or a cup. Maybe, her hands have betrayed her the most.

And her legs. Once, they were tan and shapely, loved by our dad. They walked all over Buffalo and Kenmore because she hated driving. They walked many a golf course. They rode a bike to school and loved to rollerskate. Now, they’re thin and so painful. I hope she’s rollerskating in her dreams.

I’m eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses, ministers and aids who brought comfort and care to that dying body, amazing men and women who looked past the failings of the body and mind. I have a special place in my heart for one woman who left her own family for a few hours six days a week to come help my mother and who came to know and love her. She and many others brought gentle touches and kind smiles to ease the reality.

There is comfort in remembering that the body we watched deteriorate wasn’t always like that. There’s great comfort in knowing that she was happy and blessed for 92.5 of her ninety three years. She taught us a great lesson: Be happy and be grateful.

Where’s the “up” side of watching a loved one die? I know it’s feeling the love of siblings, spouses and friends. Maybe it’s also the reminder of the fragility of life. I’m hoping that the good memories of the past will eventually replace these recent memories.

Live everyday as a gift that it is. Make your life a life well lived. No regrets.