Remember the Buffalo Turn Verein/Buffalo Turners with its building that stood at the corner of Ellicott and High streets? The Buffalo Medical Group has that site now. I was there last week, and my Turn Verein recollections came pouring in.

The High Street medical corridor has changed. Gone is the brownstone castle of the Medical School with doors to accommodate a horse and carriage. I used to pass it walking down High from the Main Street, Number 8, streetcar to gym class at the Turn Verein.

Across High from the school, there was a harness shop with a full-size, snow-white mannequin horse, in wagon-hauling gear, in its window. Further down was the then-imposing, yellow-brick Buffalo General Hospital. All are now swallowed up by modern medical buildings.

The Turn Verein was a German-style YMCA. Its three-story brick building held a swimming pool, a gymnasium and a fully equipped, solid mahogany bar with a brass rail, spittoons and a rack of one-armed bandits, operated by a nickel.

The front entry opened to the gym, equipped with vaulting horses, parallel bars, mats and rings. We went in by the side door off Ellicott Street, into the basement level where there were locker rooms and the swimming pool. There may have been a circular stair to the gym from the lockers.

It was the Depression and Blessed Trinity school could not afford a gym teacher. So, my sister and I were enrolled at the Turn Verein to learn to swim and become gymnasts. The motto there was “A healthy mind and a healthy body.”

At the start, Marj and I were reluctant. Turn Verein cut into play time. The best part, for me, was the piece of tutti-frutti taffy mom hid in my towel as enticement.

My Dad and Uncle Art played handball in the upstairs courts. I discovered years later that Uncle Art’s father was president of the Buffalo Turn Verein.

Head instructor, Andy Lescarie, took us 10 or 15 little kids in white shorts and singlets through a session of dangling from parallel bars, attempted chin-ups, awkward vaults on to leather horses and finally a wrestling tournament. I was no gymnast, but I could wrestle. My best day at the Turn Verein, I finally licked the biggest kid in our class, a curly-blond Teutonic warrior, only to have Andy promote me to the next bigger class to start all over again.

We finished each afternoon in the pool. When we started, we could swim but just barely. Mel, the swim instructor, confined us to the shallow end until we could swim the length of the pool. We both came out of the program reliable swimmers.

The Turn Verein ran a summer camp in Allegany State Park. Marj, my cousin Art and I were there in the summers of 1939-40. The rock-lined swimming hole had water snakes. We boys hunted them down and were rewarded for each successful hunt with a candy bar. I have a vivid image of Andy calmly leading songs by a campfire when a bear, as big as Andy, came out of the dark and tore the door off our garbage shed.

Once, in the big mess hall, Art refused to eat his canned pears. Andy solved the problem by cutting the pear in two with, “OK, but for that you only get half a pear.”