My View: Memories of Amherst's Garden Nursery School

I was going through paperwork that had accumulated over the 67-year existence of a nursery school that evolved into a preschool. I had served the administrator/education director position the longest, so “stuff” had ended up at my house.

I began to think about all those “little people” who I had met along this journey with the school. Where are they now? Are the “bright bunnies” still shining? Did the difficult child find his way? I follow the local Amherst Bee seeking information of past students and their accomplishments in the classroom, on the athletic field or wherever. I had a future high school valedictorian in my class one year! A salutatorian of the future got his educational start in the Garden Nursery School and the World Champion Sudoku player of the year also attended. Another student became a music composer of note. Even an NHL player passed through the doors. It was wonderful to have been a part of their educations, and hopefully we gave them something that made their road in life a bit less rough.

And to think I hesitated to jump on the opportunity as I had never formally taught students that young. I was a “mom” with a master's degree in education. What a ride it became!

In 1954, several early childhood educators at

SUNY Buffalo State put their heads together and formulated a plan to start a nursery school in Amherst. There weren’t any in existence yet as it was “so suburban.” Their first self-set requirement was that it was to be an educational opportunity for young children. They contacted the New York State Department of Education to determine the procedures for such a venture. The school would need to be registered voluntarily as a nursery school and adhere to those requirements. Each class had to be led by a certified teacher, with a degree in education. Many other requirements were made and met over the life of the school. It developed and existed as a not-for-profit organization. A board of directors was formed to ensure the direction and practices of the school. Fees charged covered the staff salaries, supplies and utilities.

As time advanced, incorporation of the school took place. Classes got larger and offerings more diverse. The school changed locations a few times, but remained in Amherst. Garden Nursery School flourished, and many students benefited from its curriculum of education for preschoolers. The reputation of the school was widely known as a “great place for children to play and learn and get ready for the Real School ahead.”

The school’s staff was top-notch. These dedicated individuals gave so much of themselves and worked as a cooperative group who moved with the times. Working for Garden was really more of a calling than a job. Developing programs and activities suited to the student abilities was a joy, thanks to like-minded people around me to help steer the school. Each staff member was a contributor, bringing something of themselves to the mix and worked hard to meet changes in educational outlooks and family situations. It was challenging.

It’s over now. That small independent nursery school turned preschool closed last month. The lease ended and the building was sold. As I look back, it was a terrific time in my life. I think my colleagues would say the same. “Inch by inch, row by row, we helped our Garden grow.”