As a child growing up in Western New York during the 1960s, it was common to witness young adults, sometimes in pairs or small groups, standing on the shoulder of a highway trying to hitch a ride. That free mode of transportation may have been for a few miles or a few hundred miles, depending on the situation.

The oldest sibling in our family of nine children hitchhiked occasionally to a private high school in Dunkirk some twenty plus miles away after he missed the morning bus. More often than not, our grandmother or a teacher on their way to that area would notice him and pick him up.

My experience with this means of illegal and sometimes dangerous transportation required more of a thought-out process by the time I began to hitchhike as an older teenager in the mid 1970s. With no car and limited funds, transporting myself to faraway places by way of hitchhiking on a timely basis also included a magic marker, a few pieces of cardboard and a road map.

I knew that an overwhelming majority of drivers would never pick up a hitchhiker, especially a stranger with just an arm stuck out begging for a lift and holding a sign that read north, south, east or west. So, I devised a strategy. And except for a few hair-raising experiences, it almost always worked to perfection.

First of all, I made sure to look like the person I was, a college student trying to get back home or to the university, even if my destination was someplace different. The only luggage I carried was a medium sized duffle bag, not the assortment of backpacks and/or suitcases that long distance hitchhikers towed as if they were running away from home. My wardrobe was casual – jeans, sweatshirt and sneakers. And I made sure my hair was combed, stood up straight and portrayed a look of someone that needed a favor.

The next item was a sign. To enhance my chances of securing a ride faster than a typical hitchhiker just throwing a thumb into the wind, I displayed a small cardboard sign with my next destination clearly printed in black magic marker. The sign would always read an end point about 100 miles away, even if my terminus may have been much farther. And the drivers that picked me up would always comment “Get in, I’m going that way.” After all, no driver wanted to pick up a hitchhiker and then be stuck with that stranger all day long.

A few years after being successful regionally with this almost now defunct form of “free ride sharing,” I took it to another level.

Having a job awaiting for me in a South Florida packinghouse during a five week college Christmas break that would pay my spring semester tuition, I had no choice but to thumb the 1,600 miles to Boca Raton.

And using one sign after another, I advanced quickly down the east coast on I-95. One driver gave me lift from the North Carolina/South Carolina border to Ocala, Florida. The next afternoon, I reached my final destination some 48 hours after leaving Western New York in a snowstorm. Fortunately, I made enough money working 68 hours a week in that packinghouse to pay my college tuition and fly back home.

I continued to hitchhike long distances for work and pleasure until I graduated from college, secured a full time job and bought my first car. Once those three objectives were reached, I never hitchhiked again.