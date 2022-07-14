My View: Memories of a great neighborhood swimming pool

It was recently announced that the city of Buffalo was suspending outdoor swimming programs for the summer season of 2022. The reason given was that there was a shortage of certified lifeguards to assure the safety of the swimmers. This is truly unfortunate for the thousands of Buffalo youth, their parents, friends and city residents who enjoy swimming and gathering around their favorite pool.

Reading this article took me back to my youth and all the wonderful, fun-filled summers I spent swimming in my local pool. I was fortunate to live no more than a half mile from the Cazenovia Park pool in South Buffalo. I would walk almost every day to this pool from the end of the school year to Labor Day.

I can still remember “graduating” from the wading pool to the big pool. The key to be with the “big boys” was a measuring stick indicating a certain height you had to attain. Passing this test, I now entered the bath house which was connected to the pool. Upon entering, I was confronted by the clothes checker. Coming face to face with the clothes checker for the first time, I felt somewhat intimidated. He proceeded to hand me a metal clothes basket into which I was told to put all my clothes. He then handed me a numbered safety pin and instructed me to secure it safely to my swimsuit. God forbid I would lose that pin and be faced with the prospect of walking home barefoot with just my swim suit. I changed into my swimsuit, put my clothes into the basket and returned it to the basket taker. So far, so good!

Continuing, I now walked through the “decontamination” chamber (commonly known as the overhead shower). After exiting the shower, I came “toe to toe,” no pun intended, with the pool’s “toe checker.” Yes, you heard right, the men’s official toe checker. Without looking up, he told me to spread my toes. I assumed he was looking for people who had athlete’s feet. Looking back, I am curious to know if this toe checker put this job title on any future employment resumes?

As I walked to the big pool, I was struck by its enormous size. Before diving into the water, I stuck my foot in to check the temperature. Turning around, I saw an important-looking person wearing a brightly labeled sweatshirt indicating he was one of the pool’s lifeguards. I was impressed. Here, standing behind me was someone who saved lives. I will say this lifeguard seemed to spend most of his time yelling at the swimmers to stop running around the pool.

Sometimes, I checked out the diving board pool, which had three height levels. As I watched some of the swimmers dive off from all different heights, I would have thought they were in training for the Summer Olympics. I will be honest and admit I only dove off the first and second boards. At the highest level, instead of diving, I executed a tsunami-style splash with my patented cannonball jump.

As I grew older, my friends and I would climb over the pools’ fence and under cover of darkness to swim a few laps. This, of course, was followed by a few bottles of Carlings Black Label! We all took turns keeping an eye out for patrolling police vehicles. It must be noted that a few of us did without bathing suits.

As I reflect on all those wonderful summers, I am thankful for the memories of those days at my neighborhood swimming pool.