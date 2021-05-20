My View: Memorial Day approaches and memories arise

On the occasion of Memorial Day this year, I will be visiting Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cheektowaga, as I do every year on that day. I also go every June 13 and every March 26. You see, those are significant dates to me because June 13 is the birth date and March 26 is the death date of a young man who was my best friend. In fact, it has been more than 50 years since his death. His name was James Grifasi and he was just 22 years old since he was killed in Vietnam.

Many profound poems and stories have been written about the subject of war and its meaning to people worldwide. And it’s true that war has always been with us. But, like many others, Jim’s short life means something to posterity and it deserves to be told, if only in brief.

Jim was an immensely likeable and popular guy. He was a real comedian. Jim grew up on the West Side of Buffalo when it was overwhelmingly Italian in its ethnic makeup. I mention that because, in the 1950s, it was a new phenomenon for ethnic groups to leave their neighborhoods. Additionally, the suburbs were still very new and just developing. So, when an Italian family moved to the ‘burbs, it was notable to the vast majority of “WASPS” who had moved there not long before. Also, kids from “the city” seemed tougher and more worldly to us “WASPY” kids.