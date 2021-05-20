My View: Memorial Day approaches and memories arise

On the occasion of Memorial Day this year, I will be visiting Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cheektowaga, as I do every year on that day. I also go every June 13 and every March 26. You see, those are significant dates to me because June 13 is the birth date and March 26 is the death date of a young man who was my best friend. In fact, it has been more than 50 years since his death. His name was James Grifasi and he was just 22 years old since he was killed in Vietnam.
Many profound poems and stories have been written about the subject of war and its meaning to people worldwide. And it’s true that war has always been with us. But, like many others, Jim’s short life means something to posterity and it deserves to be told, if only in brief.
Jim was an immensely likeable and popular guy. He was a real comedian. Jim grew up on the West Side of Buffalo when it was overwhelmingly Italian in its ethnic makeup. I mention that because, in the 1950s, it was a new phenomenon for ethnic groups to leave their neighborhoods. Additionally, the suburbs were still very new and just developing. So, when an Italian family moved to the ‘burbs, it was notable to the vast majority of “WASPS” who had moved there not long before. Also, kids from “the city” seemed tougher and more worldly to us “WASPY” kids.
Jim was a year behind me in school at Benjamin Franklin Junior High School in the Town of Tonawanda, but we became friends right away when he was 12 and I was 13. We were together through the experiences of late adolescence and of teenage years. We shared all of our secrets, our hopes, our aspirations, our fears, our double dates and the usual rites of passage from childhood into early adulthood.
We were a complementary pair, because I was a relatively quiet and shy kid and our personalities played off each other well. I was a good “straight man” to his joker role. When we reached high school at Kenmore East, he sponsored me to join his fraternity, Zeta Sigma Phi (yes, fraternities in high school) and protected me as my “big brother,” as they called it, through the pledging period of two or three months.
His star continued to rise, as a class officer, thespian in school plays, and all around good guy, known to one and all. He aspired to be the next Johnny Carson, and people, even grown-ups, believed that he could. Then came high school graduation and the inevitable parting of ways. I went to Fredonia State College and he went to the University of Tennessee to study engineering. Later he transferred to UB and changed his major to theater, which made sense to me.
We maintained our “best friend” status, and Jim was a groomsman at my wedding. But, like millions of young men at that time, the war in Vietnam and the Selective Service had other plans for Jim. He entered the Army, worked his way up to staff sergeant, and was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division. He was killed while on a scouting foray in the seventh month “in country.” Many years later, we learned that it was by “friendly fire,” meaning accidentally by one of his own men.
I actively mourned my best friend’s death for 10 years. And even though more than 50 years have passed since his departure from my life and his family’s lives, his place in my heart will never change.